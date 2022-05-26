Punjab, UK agree for further tie up in agriculture, IT, education

Punjab and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday agreed to collaborate in the areas of agriculture, Information Technology (IT), food processing, higher education, sports, public transport and biomass.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, who called on the former here at his official residence.

During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential for collaboration between Punjab and UK in these sectors, according to an official statement released by Punjab's chief minister's office.

Mann said hard-working and resilient Punjabis have already made a mark in these sectors. However, he said that the advanced technology by UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.

Extending a red carpet welcome to British Investors in the state, the chief minister said that the state government will ensure single-window online clearances to all the desirous investors in the state.

He said the Punjab government would ensure that the investors will get a smooth and hassle-free mechanism to invest in the state.

Mann said he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK who are interested in investing in the state.

Flagging the issue of direct flight from Chandigarh to London Heathrow Airport, the Chief Minister said that it will facilitate the passengers from five states in general and of Punjab in particular.

He said that this flight will act as a window for Punjabis to the western world. Mann said that a number of airlines are already in touch with him for starting their flights once it gets approval.

British High Commissioner assured the Chief Minister of all possible help in this regard. He said that the UK is very keen on firming up the investment with the state in these key sectors. Ellis also lauded the zero-tolerance stance of the Chief Minister against corruption and said that it will further help in boosting the confidence of investors in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

