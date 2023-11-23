PURE EV Launches ecoDryft 350: Electric Motorcycle Packed with 171 KM Range & Performance

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23: PURE EV proudly announces the launch of its new motorcycle variant, ecoDryft 350 with a range of 171 KM. ecoDryft 350 is positioned as the longest-range e-Motorcycle in the Commuter segment (~110 CC), that boasts an array of features tailored to enhance rider experience for Indian roads.

With a remarkable 171 KM on a single charge, ecoDryft 350 is best suited for consumers who travel extensively on a daily basis and, at the same time, looking for monthly savings to the tune of Rs 7000 & above. This electric motorcycle is powered by a 3.5 kWh Li-Ion battery, 3 KW Powertrain integrated with 6 MCUs providing processing power more than a smart phone. It boasts a top speed of 75 KMPH with 40 NM torque and in three different modes, aligning with the needs of motorcycle riders.

ecoDryft 350 stands out with features designed to enhance the overall rider experience. From Reverse Mode, Coasting Regen, and Hill-Start Assist to Down-Hill Assist and Parking Assist, which help to distinguish itself from an average 2W ICE vehicle. The vehicle's Smart AI takes center stage in ensuring battery longevity as per the State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH).

The ecoDryft 350 is not merely any other electric motorcycle; it's a strategic step towards reshaping e-Motorcycle market, acting as a direct competition to motorcycles like Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina in the 110 CC segment.

The ecoDryft 350 comes to market at a convenient price of Rs. 1,29,999 and with easy EMI options starting from Rs 4,000 per month and making it a compelling choice for those seeking value for money and environment friendly transport option. The ecoDryft 350 is available for purchase at over 100 exclusive PURE dealerships, offering appealing financing alternatives with the most competitive rates through partnerships with HeroFincorp, L&T Financial Services, ICICI etc.

Highlighting the launch of ecoDryft 350, Rohit Vadera, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "At PURE EV, we are committed to provide pragmatic and sustainable mobility solutions to the masses in India. The ecoDryft 350 is a testament to our dedication to providing value products to our loyal consumer base. We believe it will redefine the way India commutes in the near future, offering a reliable and eco-friendly alternative in the 110 CC segment. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the electric vehicle landscape. The launch aligns with PURE's broader vision to bring long range vehicles with fully integrated new-age features.''

Unlike conventional product launches, PURE has already deployed ecoDryft 350 to major outlets and consumers can start taking test drives and bookings across Pan India outlets.

