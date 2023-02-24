Push India Push Challenge has announced a total prize money of more than INR 1 crore

Adarsh Somani

The “Push India Push Challenge” mega competition will take place from April 15 in Pune. Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Lara Dutta promoted the “Push India Push Challenge” on social media

“Push India Push Challenge” is aimed at increasing fitness and sports together in the country- Adarsh Somani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: The awareness of a healthy lifestyle has become a motto of everyone, whether they belong to the youth category or senior citizen. Nowadays, there are many health and fitness challenges organized in the country, but the new initiative by Rajendra Somani “Push India Push” challenge, is gathering all the attention and making the headlines due to its prize money which is way beyond the expectation. First of its kind, this social initiative, with total prize money of more than INR 1 crore.

The event of Push India Push will be held on April 15, 2023, at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Indian Fellow citizens over 18 years old can participate.

Many celebrities from Bollywood, such as Sara Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, NSG Commando Bhushan Vartak, Dr. Dhananjay More, Suhas Khamkar, Manish Advilkar, and Amrita Raichand have promoted the “Push India Push Challenge” on social media.

The “Push India Push” challenge is an unconventional and first-of-its-kind initiative to take the health of Indians to a new level of strength and fitness.

The push-up challenge is a drive to set up better health, physical strength and resilience among Indians and to bear the tough times of life with ease. It is a great initiative to connect the nation through sports, fitness and wellness.

Speaking about the “Push India Push Challenge” organized by the Rajendra Somani Initiative, Adarsh Somani, the founder, said that “Push India Push challenge is in the memory of my father Shri Rajendraji Somani. The goal of Push India Push is to promote a healthy India, and while we offer huge prize money in other sports, we don’t pay any attention to exercise. Push-ups are also important and should come under the limelight, and they will definitely change the lifestyle of Indians into a healthier one.

The “Push India Push Challenge” organized by the Rajendra Somani Initiative will be a national campaign and self-funded. There is no intention to earn money through advertising and branding in this event. All this effort is to build a new era of a fitter and healthier India. The participants can register themselves by visiting the official website www.pushindiapush.com.

This Push-up challenge is not an ordinary push-up campaign. Apart from a mere challenge, it also drives to bring a healthy lifestyle among the Indians. Its unconventional initiative will motivate fellow Indians to take up this challenge. It is a new and next-level awareness of complete fitness and excellence among the people of India, which will establish a new benchmark in the field of fitness and wellness.

This first season of Push Up Challenge is expected to witness unprecedented participation and equal opportunities for both men and women from 29 states of India, with some great prizes for the winners.

The purpose is to inspire the people of the nations to aspire for a fitter India. It is a kickstart revolution for transforming fitness and good health into a routine lifestyle. It’s a genuine attempt to unite India through the medium of sport and wellness.

