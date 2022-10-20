Putchi shares robust expansion plans; shares franchise opportunities and aims at capturing 100 crores market in the near future

Putchi, a leading #FemTech solution brand, is planning to expand it's business and franchise.

The brand has served more than 15000+ customers across the world and is planning to capture a 100 crores market in near future. They are also currently looking for funding to expand their brand globally. They have planned to launch 80 plus new products and more sub-brands.

Putchi has been appreciated by leading industry experts and popular magazines for the kind and quality of products they produce. Putchi takes pride in serving motherhood and as a social movement that cares for Women and women's health care and is the world's leading #FemTech. Making a revenue of Rs.4 crore within a short period, the maternity superstore #Femtech is now valued at Rs. 30 crores.

Putchi Maternity Solutions #FemTech is a social movement that cares for Women through their pregnancy, postpartum & their entire motherhood journey. To support them with solutions to everyday taken-for-granted problems that they face in life. The care they need in daily issues like mood swings, changing hormones, functional yet fashionable clothing that fits their changing bodies, postpartum period care, vaginal hygiene, a perfectly fitting bra that doesn't hurt, postpartum hair fall & other common not taken so serious physical & emotional issues.

Starting with their first product line Putchi woven Dresses and SalwarSuits, they made sustainable, feeding-friendly, bump-accommodating clothes taking care of every stage with a minimum carbon footprint mostly natural dyed.

Putchi Nakd: After a huge success with dresses, they launched Putchi Nakd. An exclusive range of Intimate wear made of Pure Bamboo. Moms need comfortable, soft, skin-friendly, and perfectly fitting bras and panties. They researched and developed a bra range that feels snug, secure, and antimicrobial (made of Bamboo)

Putchi Touchd: They continued giving the best solutions to motherhood. They designed and developed Putchi Touchd- personal care & hygiene product range. Great quality, cotton-heavy-flow maternity pads that help moms get through the postpartum period.

Putchi Pamperd: The skin and hair problem mothers face is real and hurts the soul. They created Putchi Pamperd- A range of Skin & hair care products addressing Mothers. Mother care needs products that are safe on the skin, organic, and most importantly safe for their babies.

Putchi Movd : Mothers and women, in general, need to move, need to exercise but there is hardly any comfortable dress that fits them and their ever-changing bodies. This pain transformed into a line of Active Wear line Putchi Movd which provides a perfect fit, no sagging breasts, gear that holds belly and breasts firm, and fabric that stretches, breathes, and keeps them dry.

Putchi Socials: Creating a Community of Women who support each other. This is an exclusive social space for mothers and ND people who have something to help mothers. It's a community where women meet up, and celebrate life.

Sharing her thoughts, the CEO of Putchi said, "Putchi firmly believes in the thought "We Go through Motherhood Together". We extend our support to every woman through their motherhood journey, creating physically, mentally, and emotionally empowered, self-confident, informed women worldwide."

She further added, "Putchi's goal is to go through the joy and pain of a women's Motherhood & Pregnancy with Her together. Creating a community of self-confident, empowered, informed women who become a part of the Putchi caregiving support Ecosystem."

Founded in Coimbatore by Deepika and Thiyagu in the year 2020, the idea of Putchi stroked when Deepika failed to find a functional, attractive, and comfortable maternity dress for a dinner date with her husband during her pregnancy. So, she designed a functional & fashionable maternity dress that fit her bump.

Post that, she launched an exclusive maternity solution brand called Putchi. Every problem and pain that Deepika went through was analyzed and a solution was brainstormed by both. For mothers, it felt like someone finally understood their pain and struggle, and what they wanted as a solution.

Putchi bagged the 'Lingerie Brand of the Year" award by She Magazine 2022. Moving forward, Putchi's aims to create compassionate solutions in a broad spectrum for each motherhood, pregnancy & postpartum problem. The Diwali Dhamaka sale is live on their website where customers can avail of discounts up to Rs 4500 on their purchase.

