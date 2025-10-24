PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers dominate Kerala derby with a commanding 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24:Kochi Blue Spikers recorded an impressive 15–13, 9–15, 15–8, 15–13 victory against Calicut Heroes in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Mouhsin Pa was named the Player of the Match for his consistent all-round performance.

Kochi started on the front foot, with blocker Jasjodh Singh earning the opening point. A powerful super serve from Erin Varghese gave Kochi an early advantage, though Ashok Bishnoi's relentless attacking play kept Calicut within touching distance.

Shameem disrupted Kochi's momentum through sharp blocking, while Calicut captain and setter Mohan Ukkrapandian controlled the tempo with precise sets. However, Hemanth's explosive super spike sealed the first set in Kochi's favour.

The second set saw Calicut regroup confidently as Shameem and Santhosh combined effectively to put Kochi under pressure. Setter Moushin orchestrated Kochi's plays with composure, but Bishnoi's strong court coverage and timely super point helped Calicut bounce back to level the contest 1–1.

In the third set, Kochi reintroduced blocker Amrinderpal Singh, whose presence at the net stalled Calicut's attacking rhythm. Jasjodh's quick reactions and Erin's precise striking maintained the intensity. Despite Mukesh's solid defence for Calicut, Amal's clinical finishing guided Kochi to a 2–1 lead.

Calicut refused to concede, with Abdul Raheem leading a spirited resistance as the Heroes sought to force a decider. But Amal and Erin produced consecutive super points to swing momentum decisively towards Kochi. Hemanth's calm all-round display capped off the performance, as the Blue Spikers sealed a confident 3–1 triumph in the Kerala derby.

