PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes overpower Ahmedabad Defenders to seal Final berth against Mumbai Meteors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25: Bengaluru Torpedoes overpowered the Ahmedabad Defenders 10-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-13 in the second semi-final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Sandeep was declared the Player of the Match.

The Torpedoes will now lock horns with the Mumbai Meteors in the grand final on Sunday, October 26th, 2025.

Bengaluru started assertively, with Jalen Penrose making an immediate impact. Sethu challenged the opposition from the service line, while Nandhagopal sparked Ahmedabad’s counter-attack. The Defenders' defence tightened up, and Angamuthu's crucial block on Sethu earned them a super point and the early advantage.

Falling behind, Bengaluru turned to middle blocker Mujeeb, who unleashed powerful smashes to ease the pressure and balance the momentum. Sethu's blistering super serve reignited the Torpedoes' rhythm, and Penrose's cross-court spike brought the set back to parity.

Sethu kept exploiting the slightest gaps in Ahmedabad's defence, while libero Midhunkumar showed remarkable control in the back court. Captain Muthusamy's composed leadership and middle play maintained Ahmedabad's challenge, but Penrose's sharp service game helped the Torpedoes collect two more points through a super serve. Despite a spirited fightback from Ahmedabad, Jishnu's crucial block on Batsuuri swung control back to Bengaluru.

Joel Benjamin's clever play against Akhin proved decisive in the dying moments. Setter Sandeep's accurate ball distribution anchored Bengaluru's offence, while the Torpedoes successfully contained Batsuuri, compelling Muthusamy Appavu to look for alternate attacking options. Jishnu's decisive block on Batsuuri earned yet another super point, and with Joel's thunderous spike, Bengaluru clinched their place in the grand finale.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor