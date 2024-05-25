QMS Medical Allied Services FY24 PAT up by 41 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: QMS Medical Allied Services Limited (NSE: QMSMEDI), engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical products, as well as prioritizing Patient Services Programs, has announced its Audited Financial Results for FY24 & Q4 FY24.

Key Financial Highlights FY24

- Total Income of Rs 122.58 Cr, YoY growth of 16.99 per cent

- EBITDA of Rs 18.80 Cr, YoY growth of 55.83 per cent

- EBITDA Margin of 15.34 per cent, YoY growth of 382 Bps

- PAT of Rs 9.00 Cr, YoY growth of 41.14 per cent

- PAT (%) of 7.34 per cent, YoY growth of 126 Bps

- EPS of Rs 5.04, YoY growth of 29.23 per cent

Key Highlights For FY24

* The Company announced Final Dividend of Rs 0.5 (5 per cent) per share against the face value of Rs 10 per share.

* The company reported operating cash flow of Rs 1.36 Cr for FY24 an Vs Rs (-7.54) Cr in FY23.

Commenting on the performance, Mahesh Makhija, Chairman and Managing Director, mentioned, "I am pleased to highlight the commendable growth trajectory of QMS Medical Allied Services Limited during the reported period. Our significant increase in financial performance has been driven by a surge in our patient service programs, efforts to widen healthcare access, and our commitment to advancing nationwide well-being.

Our recent acquisition of Saarthi Healthcare Private Limited will play a crucial role in our future & will enable us to provide a highly comprehensive portfolio of services further solidifying our industry position.

We are strategically expanding our healthcare services and reach, positioning ourselves to leverage opportunities within India's burgeoning pharma and healthcare industry. Our commitment to innovation, patient outcomes, and sustainability will drive our continued success."

Key Highlights For Q4 FY24

