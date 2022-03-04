QualityKiosk Technologies Named Partner of the Year 2021 by Katalon Studio

QualityKiosk Technologies, one of the leading independent Quality Assurance (QA) providers, was awarded the title of Partner of the Year 2021 by Katalon Studio. The award recognized QualityKiosk technologies for their great performance in 2021 and the organization's contributions to building and scaling quality assurance innovations in collaboration with Katalon Studio.

"The future of innovation is collaboration and we are proud of being the preferred partner for numerous OEMs across the world," said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO & Founder, QualityKiosk Technologies. "QualityKiosk is honored to be bestowed with the title of Partner of the Year and I would like to thank Katalon for recognizing our hard work. I would also like to congratulate and thank all the QKites who contributed to the win and supported the organization in achieving yet another milestone. We look forward to collaborating with Katalon and building quality assurance and testing solutions that form the basis of innovative applications of the future."

Speaking about the feat, Paul Kizakevich, President and CRO, Katalon Studio said, "2021 was a year of rapid growth for Katalon and QualityKiosk was a big part of our 2021 growth story. Together we helped several of the largest financial services companies in India adopt test automation and improve software testing efficiency via a combination of Katalon's best-in-class test automation platform and QualityKiosk's market-leading Digital Quality Engineering services."

Reflecting on the success of the partnership between QualityKiosk and Katalon, Matt Sandberg, Vice President of Partnerships, Katalon said, "QualityKiosk has a great brand in the quality engineering services market, and we're privileged to have such a great partnership in place with them. 2021 was a banner year for both Katalon and QualityKiosk and we look forward to building on that success in 2022 and continuing to help our joint customers create higher quality software faster and more efficiently."

QualityKiosk Technologies is a global Quality Assurance (QA) solutions provider and caters to some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe. Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers a diverse set of quality assurance solutions including QA automation, performance assurance, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), synthetic monitoring, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), and data analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals.

