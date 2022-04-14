QualityKiosk Technologies Wins UiPath Industry Solution Partner of the Year for APJ

QualityKiosk Technologies was awarded the "Industry Solution Partner of the Year" for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region at the . These awards recognize partners who demonstrate consistent innovation and collaboration leading to lasting, sustainable impact on their customers' businesses.

Speaking about the feat, Maneesh Jhawar, CEO & Founder, QualityKiosk Technologies said, "We are delighted to receive the award and would like to thank UiPath for recognizing and honoring us. Automation has always been at the core of our business and a key point of focus for the organization. The recognition is a great encouragement for us to continue our exploration of leveraging automation creatively to help businesses boost their bottom lines. We look forward to continuing this momentum and collaborating with UiPath for building future-ready solutions."

The platform enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. The platform provides customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) based computer vision, UiPath software robots perform a vast array of actions as a human would when executing business processes. UiPath partners can help their customers accelerate innovation and advance digital transformation in the cloud or on premises.

"Our partners are an integral part of our growing global ecosystem. It is their constant efforts, technical investments, and superior knowledge in delivering automation solutions that are supporting our customers in their journey to become fully automated enterprises," commented Anil Bhasin, Managing Director & Vice President, UiPath India and South Asia. "Our congratulations to Maneesh and the QualityKiosk team for their work and dedication to UiPath and our customers."

QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world's largest Digital Quality Assurance partners and a pioneer in performance engineering for some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe.

Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers a diverse set of quality assurance solutions including QA automation, performance assurance, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), synthetic monitoring, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), and data analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals. In the past, the company has been featured in various industry-leading reports by prestigious global advisory firms Forrester and Everest Group.

Visit to know more about innovative quality assurance and performance engineering solutions.

