Quantiphi awarded two 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards

Quantiphi, an artificial intelligence (AI)-first digital engineering company and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), is excited to announce it is a recipient of two 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) Partner of the Year in North America and Industry Partner of the Year in North America.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re: Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Already an AWS Premier-tier Partner with the AWS Machine Learning Competency, Quantiphi developed a serverless and scalable machine learning operations platform NeuralOps (MLOps), for its customers. Powered by Amazon SageMaker, the platform created high-quality data attributes and audience propensities at scale.

Quantiphi also helped one of the United States' largest supplemental insurance companies streamline their rule-based and document-heavy processes by automating claims adjudication. It simplified the process of submitting insurance claims and tracking them, minimizing iterations in the proof of loss documentation.

"Quantiphi is honored to have earned not one, but two Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards this year - the Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) Partner of the Year in North America and Industry Partner of the Year in North America," said Jim Keller, AWS Channel Global Leader at Quantiphi. "These strategic awards demonstrate Quantiphi as a compelling and unique AWS Partner for ML/AI and FinServ categories. They also showcase our experience deploying customer solutions on AWS and helping customers realize transformational opportunities through our deep domain knowledge. "

For the first time, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories and specialization areas awarded at regional and global levels, where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (Sis) worldwide, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural global 2022 AWS Partner Awards and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Quantiphi received Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence (AI/ML) Partner of the Year in North America. This award recognized top AWS Partners with Machine Learning Competency who have demonstrated machine learning expertise. Quantiphi was also awarded Industry Partner of the Year in North America, recognizing AWS Partners with deep domain expertise in a specific industry vertical that solves customer pain points or supports their customers in new offerings. Quantiphi helps global financial services firms derive value from cloud-based architectures, big data analytics, and AI by leveraging AWS products and services.

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the most demanding and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at an unprecedented speed. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit .

