Quantum HR Strategy: Building Agile and Resilient Workplaces for Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 4: The landscape of HR is undergoing a profound transformation, akin to the leaps and bounds of quantum mechanics. Having said this, Sapphire Connect, recently concluded the 4th Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2023 on the 21st of July 2023 at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi, that was centred on the theme “De-Code, Discover & Determine: The Quantum Shift of HR”. The event focused on the new pathways for information to be exchanged and messages de-coded, for a better HR Ecosystem to synergize strategize and sustain organizational goals.

Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn in his Opening keynote address on said “Skills is the new currency for building future”, addressing the audience on “Extraordinary Times, Measures and the Quantum Shift in Human Resource” he said “There are four forces working around us right now and creating change around us which are: Cultural forces and that internet is gaining a lot of trust, which will pay a very important role, with AI. Generation forces, the Economic forces, inflation is driving a lot of different things and lastly the Technological forces with AI coming up”.

Sandeep Batra, Partner Sapphire Human Solutions, while moderating the panel: Rise of Algorithmic HR: People Analytics: Tech Transformation: Working in the Metaverse, probed the panel speakers for good insights. Ruchi Mago, CHRO & Employee Experience Officer, Orange Business said “They use AI for hunting & sourcing candidates, interviewing and scheduling, however the other part of the lifecycle, understanding the pulse of the ground of employee engagement, the third part that we touch is data analytics and data driven decisions.” Aditya Kohli, CHRO, Orient Electric Ltd. Added that “The ability to consume the data has increased exponentially. The technology has super personalised for learning & Development as well as for Talent Acquisition. Talking about the Agriculture Industry, Viekas K. Khokha, CHRO, Dhanuka Agrotech Ltd., expressed that “Algorithms and the data intervention should help the industry coming closer to the nature and what it has to give”.

Concluding the panel, Sandeep Batra, Partner, Sapphire Human Solutions, said that artificial intelligence and metaverse are revolutionizing HR practices, enabling us to make data-driven decisions, enhance employee experiences, and drive organizational success, enhanced user experiences, will play a key role in prediction and evolution and is futuristic. The other panel speakers for the day were: Ashutosh Anshu, CHRO, Hitachi India; Harpreet Sandhu, CHRO, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Poonam Sharma, Director HR, Heidelberg Cement India; Kiran Yadav, Chief People Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance; Shaleen Manik, CHRO, Transsion India; Dilip Joshi, Former CHRO, EPL Ltd.; Sudhir Patro, Head Corporate Sales, HCL Healthcare; Ajay Sharma, VP-HR The Oberoi Group; Gautam Saraf, CHRO. Ferns & Petals; Manisha Tuli, Sr. AVP, Invest India; Deepali Bharadwaj, Regional Human Resources Director - Southwest Asia- IHG Hotels & Resorts. Our esteemed moderators for various other panels were: Anshula Verma, Director & National Head, Talent Acquisition, Ernst &Young LLP; Anirban Das, CHRO, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan and Namrata Sawant, Partner, Sapphire Human Solutions.

Dupinder Deep Kaur Chair-Industry Council on Technology India Diversity Forum & Manager Leadership Development, Foundever Group addressed the Spotlight Session: DEI in the Spotlight: Inclusion across employee life Cycle: Inclusive Organizational Culture: Policies, Practices, Performances.

She talked about her journey and experiences from exclusion to inclusion. HR trends focused on elevating workplace diversity and adapting an inclusive company culture. 2023 is expected to be the same – especially as it’s becoming an essential piece to an attractive employee experience. Not only because it empowers employees to proudly bring their life experiences to the workplace. It also makes businesses more competitive in the labour market.

The Conclave also organized Speed Connect an exclusive one-of-its-kind opportunity for recruitment agencies and academic institutions who had the chance to meet from an extensive list of employment partners. The Speed Connect witnessed around 50+ Employment partners, 75+ Recruitment Agencies, 50+ Academic partners and 80+ MOUs at the event.

The event was supported by the Associate Partners: HCL Healthcare & Godrej Interio, Exhibit Partner Tata Steel Industrial Consulting, Process Partner EY, People Partner Sapphire Human Solution & Supporting Association Partner India Diversity Forum.

Talking about the 4th ReThink HR Conclave, Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect said, “As we witness the rapid advancements in technology, the ever-evolving workforce dynamics, and the changing expectations of employees, it becomes increasingly clear that HR professionals must adapt and embrace a new paradigm. The landscape of HR is undergoing a profound transformation, akin to the leaps and bounds of quantum mechanics. Just as quantum mechanics revealed a world of possibilities beyond our imagination, the quantum shift in HR presents us with boundless opportunities to reshape how we attract, develop, and retain talent.

Every HR leader and CHRO plays a critical role in driving organizations through various challenges. Thus, to create fairness in the workplace, there is a constant need to rethink the entire HR in the organization and how all HR processes and systems will work together in the future.

