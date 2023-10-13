Qubik Infra is building a new Psychiatric Wing at Goa Medical College

~Approved by GSIDC, this new wing shall be equipped with world-class facilities with a capacity of 500 Beds.

Goa (India), October 13: Qubik Infra, one of the leading names in the infrastructure industry, has recently announced bagging a new contract in Goa wherein the company is responsible for building an entire new psychiatric hospital in Bambolim at Goa Medical College. The company received the confirmation on the tender in the month of June 2022 and was given 1.5 years to complete it. This new project by Qubik Infra, which is currently in progress, is approved by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (GSIDC) and shall be completed by the end of this year.

Built-in a total area of 96000 SqM, the new segment in Goa Medical College by Qubik Infra is in line with addressing the rising mental health cases in the country, especially Goa, through proper medication and guidance. As per the reports, there are about 40-50 cases reported, especially those dealing with depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies in Goa every day. The wing shall be equipped with world-class facilities where people will be put under the supervision of certified counselors using specialized therapies. Currently, Qubik Infra is building a total of 3 structures in this hospital ranging from Quarters, a Research and Development block to a Kitchen Block.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nikhil Jain, CEO of Qubik Infra, said “Lately, the local authorities have been emphasizing developing the best of the infrastructure in Goa, making it a world-class state for everyone. This project, worth approximately 105 crores, is almost complete and is set to welcome those in need of rehabilitation from different parts of the country by 2024. We are proud that Qubik Infra is a leader in the infrastructure sector in Goa and has earlier concluded 10 important projects, including a Jogger’s Park (Panaji) and a Disaster Management Shelter sponsored by the World Bank. We are also involved in various ongoing projects, including Dr. Shyam Parasad Mukherjee Stadium and Bicholim Fire Station. In fact, this hospital will be our 5th project in collaboration with GSIDC.”

The hospital is being designed to bring a home-like feel to the patients and has the capacity of 500 Beds.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor