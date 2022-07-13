QuickTouch's EIMS serves 300+ clients; reaches a benchmark of 100,000 monthly active users

QuickTouch's EIMS, India's No. 1 , embraces a decade of its contribution to innovation and high technology domain.

It has served over 300+ happy clients along with 100,000 monthly active users on its mobile app. The brand has also generated Rs 25 crore in revenue for the FY 2021-22, with plans to sign up 3,000 institutes and grow to Rs 300 crore in coming years.

Gaurav Jindal founded QuickTouch Technologies in 2013 after identifying the opportunity and need for digitalization to streamline operations in Educational Institutions like Schools (K-12), Colleges, and Institutes.

QuickTouch's EIMS is India's first school automation product of its kind. It debuted at a time when technology awareness and use were limited in Educational Institutions. The product was well-received even back then and has since evolved into a Software As A Service (SAAS) Model business.

Solution addresses all the functional areas of an Educational Institution i.e. complete Students Life cycle in Institution starting from Registrations, Admissions,Fee collection from students, Exams, Inventory, Data Analytics, Staff Management, Parent Communication, Dashboards for Management, Admin, Staff and Parents, Learning Management and other tasks are all intertwined under this Institution's ecosystem. QuickTouch's AI-powered platform offers an ERP software solution that includes Software Modules, Customised Web Portal,and Mobile App for Parents and Staff, for institutions right from a Kinder Garden School to Higher Education Institutions.

The software solution provides the plug-in interface with all the latest technology-based Hardware devices like Smart Cards, Access Control, GPS Devices, RFID, Bio-Metric and Bar Code based devices.

Data can flow freely between principals, management, teachers, and parents thanks to their management system. Now, the pre-school administration software not only handles all administrative tasks but also tracks child growth and increases parent participation.

The EIMS's Complete Web-based solution brings all stakeholders - Management, Instructors, Parents, and Children - together on a single platform, allowing for a child's holistic development. Machine learning and data analytics-powered school, college, and institution management apps encourage collaboration among all users, share information, send notifications, and focus on the child's growth.

This platform offers the Management a comprehensive view of how the school runs, from classroom content to attendance and payroll statistics.

"Our programme enables schools, colleges, and institutions to manage all of these responsibilities on a single platform, saving significant time. We've also handled HR administration, wage preparation, and library computerization over the years. Our solution had been solely focused on school management for the first few years. Gradually, the educational system began to change, and teachers and parents began to play an important role." explained Gaurav Jindal, Founder and MD of QuickTouch Technologies Limited.

Gaurav Jindal is the Company's Managing Director, Promoter and Fellow Member of the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants ("ICAI"). He has extensive experience in investment, fund-raising, financing, portfolio management, technology provider, software and website development, digital marketing, data science, and data analysis, to name a very few. Because of his extensive experience and understanding of financing, fundraising, and fund use, he has enabled the firm in meeting its targets and funding needs, as well as ensure that those investments are used appropriately and sufficiently.

Gaurav Jindal has made a significant contribution to the organization's growth and wealth maximization by making it profitable. The company has experienced tremendous growth as a result of his abilities. He is critical in developing and implementing business strategies. His leadership skills have been extremely beneficial in leading the organization's core team. Throughout his tenure, he has been responsible for the advancement and ongoing management of the Company's business. The company has grown substantially, as has the affluence of its shareholders.

In 2021, he also spearheaded the association with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited - CSC, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to oversee the implementation of the CSC scheme. CSC works in Education, Skill Development, Health Care, Agriculture, Insurance, Banking, and G2C services under the direction of Secretary MeitY, the Chairman. CSC's ecosystem includes over 4.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). CSC VLEs Channel delivers over 400+ services, both G2C and B2C.

During the COVID -19 pandemic, QuickTouch Technologies associated with CSC for the design and development of a software solution to facilitate and monitor one of the largest Vaccination Projects funded by the American India Foundation (AIF) for facilitating Dose 1 and Dose 2 of COVID Vaccination to10 lakh Indian citizens from underprivileged groups in the Rural Population, such as women working in Unorganised Sector, Divyang, Migrant Workers, Street Vendors, Primitive Tribal groups, and Sex Workers.

QuickTouch's software solution facilitated the NGOs and VLEs, which further reached out to the target population for their facilitate end-to-endvaccination from Registration on COWIN Portal, Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination,and assist the registered citizens to visit the Vaccination Centre by arranging the local conveyance.

Under the project, NGOs and VLEs used the Online Portal and Mobile App interface for Registration of Citizens and regularlyinformed them regarding their vaccination appointment schedule for Dose 1 and Dose 2 via SMS, IVR Calls and WhatsApp messages.

