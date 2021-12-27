Quizbee is encouraging potential gaming skills in India

Country has continuously been a midpoint of skill-based games whether it's Quiz Games or Chess.

These games were played traditionally before any video or online games that were prevalent in the state. The online gaming industry isn't limited to what it used to be in the country, it has upgraded into a viable career option for aspiring students in this emerging era.

The online gaming industry has gone beyond leisure & entertainment to one of the most exciting career options for youngsters today. In the present day, the industry has become a regular practice for all ages of users to devote their free time to acquiring knowledge by playing knowledge-based, cultural-based & other theme-based games while winning favorable cash prizes. Looking to which, Amit Khaitan & Abhinav Anand have upgraded the traditional gaming forms in the state by launching Quizbee.

Quizbee is a new B2C gaming platform. Seed Funded by the Kanodia Group, Quizbee is a single destination for all trivia & quiz lovers. It offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a chance to win real money. Quizbee provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, and puzzles, etc. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs 1 lakh by playing challenges regularly.

"Quizbee is becoming a fun way for users to gain expert knowledge through our category sections. We are seeing an active participation in the state & also looking forward to inculcate new formats to increase further engagement of the players. We are glad to see how users are devoting their extra time in our knowledge-based & other theme-based gaming while winning favourable cash prizes" says Amit Khaitan, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt Ltd.

Within the city of intellectuals, these two emerging Bihari technocrats have revolutionized the online gaming space. Once an individual gets hands-on playing, they can monetize their skills through a variety of online channels like- Youtube or can construct their "expert views" on a particular game on how others can upgrade their skills as well & become a better gamer.

More than 80,000 people see online gaming as a potential career. Furthermore, gaming can also increase concentration competitiveness, boost new skills, and even improve mental happiness and all-around development.

