R Systems Appoints Srikara Rao as Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone Portfolio Company), a leading digital product engineering company, is delighted to announce today the appointment of Srikara Rao as Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services. Srikara will leverage his extensive expertise to advance R Systems' strategic vision and further strengthen our cloud and cybersecurity portfolio.

With an extensive career spanning over three decades, Srikara brings with him a wealth of experience in cloud transformation, cyber defense strategies, and emerging technologies. He has built solutions across industries, including BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and High-tech. Prior to joining R Systems, Srikara held the position of Senior Vice President and Practice Head for Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security Services at Xoriant. His experience also includes holding leadership roles at Capgemini, Infosys Technologies, HTC, Microland and ABB.

"I am excited to welcome Srikara to R Systems," said Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems. "His impressive track record of developing innovative solutions, combined with his expertise in cloud transformation and cyber security will enhance our position as a trusted technology partner and drive our mission to deliver secure, innovative, and customer-centric solutions."

In his new role, Srikara will drive business resilience and digital transformation for clients by integrating advanced cloud technologies with robust, client-centric cybersecurity solutions.

"I am honored to join R Systems at a time when cloud and cybersecurity are critical to driving digital transformation," said Srikara Rao, Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services of R Systems. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to deliver advanced, secure solutions that not only safeguard our clients but also enable them to innovate and grow in today's dynamic digital landscape."

