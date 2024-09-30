R Systems launches Chaos Engineering Integrated DR Model to Enhance Business Continuity and Resilience

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: R Systems International Limited, a global leader in digital product engineering, today announced the launch of our groundbreaking Resilience Engineering model, which combines Chaos Engineering with DRaaS. This innovative approach merges the proactive testing and fault detection of Chaos Engineering with the dependable recovery mechanisms of DRaaS, equipping businesses with a powerful model to prevent disruptions and ensure seamless continuity in critical operations.

"Our new Resilience Engineering model is a game-changer for businesses looking to enhance their IT resilience and disaster recovery capabilities," said Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems. "By combining the strengths of Chaos Engineering and DRaaS, we are offering a proactive, comprehensive, and scalable approach to business continuity. This launch underscores our commitment to innovation, helping businesses not only prepare for disruptions but thrive in the face of them."

Enterprises can now benefit from our holistic approach to IT resilience and disaster preparedness. Our approach, leveraging the BRACED framework, ensures that IT systems are not just resilient but practically bulletproof. Key highlights of the model:

1. Proactive Resilience: Our model anticipates potential failures, identifying and addressing vulnerabilities before they escalate into critical issues, ensuring systems stay resilient in real-time.

2. Real-Time Recovery with Near-Zero RTO & RPO: Achieve near-zero Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO), minimizing downtime and data loss. Our real-time recovery ensures that critical operations and data are swiftly restored, maintaining seamless continuity even in the face of unexpected disruptions.

3. Comprehensive Failure Scenario Coverage: Our Resilience Engineering model prepares for a wide range of potential failures, providing robust protection across diverse threat landscapes to safeguard your operations.

4. Automated, Scalable Business Continuity: With automated resilience testing and cloud-based disaster recovery, our model ensures your systems remain ready, scalable, and responsive to evolving threats, offering a hands-off, future-proof approach to business continuity.

For more information about the Resilience Engineering model, visit https://www.rsystems.com/business-resilience-chaos-engineering-draas/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor