Racing attitude takes lead: The BMW G 310 RR clocks 1,000 customer deliveries within 100 days

BMW Motorrad India's latest offering in the sub-500 cc class - the newly launched BMW G 310 RR - has proven to be a big hit in India. More than 1,000 units of the smart road racer have been delivered to customers since launch on 15 July this year. Moreover, an additional 2,200 bookings have been collected during the festive season from eagerly waiting Motorrad enthusiasts for which the deliveries will commence soon. Commenting on the model's grand success in such a short period, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment. The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts. We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorcycling community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging." India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of highly successful BMW 310 model series. The first-ever BMW G 310 RR proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush on tarmac. With the combination of a stunning superbike design and modern technology, it is an ultimate riding machine - a best companion on racetracks and city roads alike. The BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 RR have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India. The range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles available in India as completely built-up units (CBU) include: Sport - BMW M 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE; Adventure - BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 850 GS Adventure; Roadster - BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 1250 R; BMW F 900 R; Heritage - BMW R18 Classic, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and Tour - BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 Grand America and Urban Mobility - BMW C 400 GT. The BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network is present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad& JSP Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack & Kolkata (OSL Prestige), Ranchi (Titanium Autos) and Thane (Thane Motorrad).

