RACL Wins Strategic Sourcing Nomination From BMW AG To Power The Future Of Electric Mobility

New Delhi [India], November 27: RACL, a leading global provider of advanced engineering solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic business relationship with BMW AG to contribute to the development of their highly anticipated first-ever electric sports car. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for both companies, underscoring their shared commitment to driving sustainable innovation in the E-Mobility portfolio.

Under this prestigious relationship, RACL shall manufacture high-precision components using cutting-edge technologies utilising 100% green Electrical energy, thus ensuring the lowest possible carbon footprint throughout the production process. This aligns perfectly with the sustainability goals of both companies and marks a significant step towards eco-friendly automotive manufacturing.

Key Highlights of the Business Nomination:

Sustainable Innovation: RACL's commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices aligns seamlessly with BMW AG's vision for a greener future.

Significant Business Impact: The project is estimated to generate approximately ₹520 crores in revenue over its lifetime, with peak annual revenue expected to reach ₹130 crores by 2029.

State-of-the-Art Solutions: RACL's advanced engineering capabilities will contribute to the development of high-performance, eco-friendly components for BMW AG's electric sports car.

Global Leadership: This collaboration reinforces RACL's position as a global leader in providing innovative and sustainable solutions to leading automotive OEMs.

“We are honoured to partner with BMW AG on this groundbreaking project,” said Mr Gursharan Singh, Chairman & Managing Director at RACL. “By combining our expertise in advanced engineering with sustainable manufacturing practices, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value and contribute to the future of electric mobility.”

