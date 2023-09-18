Racold Secures Top Honor as the Most Trusted Brand of India for 2023

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Racold, one of India’s leading water heater brands, committed to providing innovative, sustainable, and energy-efficient water heating solutions, proudly announces its huge victory as the "Most Trusted Brand of India" in the esteemed 3rd edition of the "Most Trusted Brands of India" awards presented by Marksmen Daily. This coveted accolade stands as a true testament to Racold's unwavering dedication and collective commitment to excellence.

The "Most Trusted Brands of India" award is a pivotal milestone in Racold's journey, further solidifying its reputation of trustworthiness and innovation in the industry. This accomplishment reflects the brand's dedication to delivering top-notch products and services, backed by an undying passion for exceeding customer expectations.

Sharing his views on the milestone, Mohit Narula, Managing Director and Country Manager (India), Ariston Group India Pvt. Ltd., said, “This award reaffirms our commitment to our customers and our tireless pursuit of excellence, innovation, reliability, and customer trust. Our team's relentless efforts and customer-centric approach have been instrumental in achieving this milestone, we remain steadfast in our mission to continuously enhance our offerings, amplify our reach, strengthen our product offerings, and forge ahead on a path of sustainable growth and customer satisfaction.”

Sharing his thoughts on achieving this milestone, Vikram Raman, VP Marketing and Ecommerce, Ariston Group India Pvt. Ltd., said, "It gives me a feeling of immense fulfilment that our brand strategy and rigorous consumer research has guided us to offer our consumers the perfect hot water solution that matches their needs. Racold’s portfolio is tailor made to offer a seamless blend of comfort and convenience with features like WiFi Connect, Racold Net App, Silver Ion Technology and many more.”

Racold has proactively engaged in endeavors aimed at championing sustainability and energy efficiency. The company's proactive strides in crafting environmentally conscious products designed to curtail ecological footprints have garnered commendation from both its customers and the industry authorities. This steadfast dedication to environmental preservation has supported Racold's standing as a leader in delivering exceptional products and solidified its identity as a brand with a strong sense of social responsibility.

Moreover, the distinguished acknowledgement further fortifies Racold's prominence as the industry leader in sustainable water heating solutions, reaffirming the unwavering trust vested in the brand by its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor