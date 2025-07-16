Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025 Marks 10 Years of Inspiring Change, Brings Together Icons from Diverse Walks of Life

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16: The Radiant Wellness Conclave returns with its eighth edition this year, bringing together a powerful gathering of visionaries, innovators and thought leaders. Conceptualised and curated by Dr. Renuka David, the Conclave is a platform that examines well-being through the lens of nine dimensions of wellness: physical, intellectual, social, technology, financial, environmental, emotional, occupational and health.

This year also marks 10 years of the Radiant Wellness initiative, a milestone that reflects the platform's sustained commitment to holistic living and meaningful dialogue on personal and societal transformation.

The 2025 edition of the Conclave will take place on August 9 at Taj Coromandel, Chennai. The theme for this edition is "9 Dimensions of Wellness in an Era of Disruption" - an urgent and relevant conversation in today's fast-changing world. In addition to insightful speaker sessions, this year's Conclave continues to present the T.H.E. Awards 2025, which recognise innovation and impact in the fields of Technology, Healthcare and the Environment. The event will also honour veteran actor and social activist Shabana Azmi with the Radiant Lifetime Achievement Award for her unparalleled contribution to cinema and social equity. Nominations are now open for individuals and organisations leading to meaningful change in these sectors.

Dr. Renuka David, Founder and Curator of the Conclave, said, "In a world that is evolving rapidly and often unpredictably, we need to redefine wellness as something that goes beyond individual health. Through this year's edition and the T.H.E. Awards, we hope to not just inspire personal transformation but also celebrate those who are creating large-scale impact in society."

The 2025 edition of the Conclave features an extraordinary line-up of speakers who have made significant contributions to society across diverse sectors:

Col. David Devasahayam, Patron of the Radiant Wellness Conclave and CMD of the Radiant Group, is a decorated veteran of the Indian Army. A paratrooper and NDA alumnus, he transitioned to corporate leadership after nearly three decades of military service. Under his guidance, Radiant Cash Management Services became a sector leader, culminating in a successful IPO in 2023. A Harvard Business School graduate, he champions inclusive business and employment-led poverty alleviation.

Barkha Dutt, one of India's most renowned journalists and author, is best known for her fearless frontline reporting during the 1999 Kargil Conflict. With a career spanning over two decades, she has received numerous accolades including the Padma Shri, and international honours from the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association and the World Economic Forum. Dutt is the founder of Mojo Story and continues to be a strong advocate for truth, equity and freedom of expression.

Boman Irani, acclaimed actor, director and screenplay mentor, is celebrated for his diverse roles in Indian cinema including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, 3 Idiots, and Khosla Ka Ghosla. Founder of Irani Movietone and the mentorship initiative Spiral Bound, Irani made his directorial debut in 2025 with The Mehta Boys. His journey from theatre and photography to film direction exemplifies creative evolution.

Dr. Renuka David, Managing Director of Radiant Medical Services, is a frontline doctor turned wellness advocate. She is the Founder of Radiant Home Healthcare and the driving force behind the Radiant Wellness Conclave. A seasoned public speaker, host, and editor, Dr. David has worked with the Indian Army, Apollo Hospitals, and numerous educational and corporate institutions to promote preventive healthcare and holistic well-being.

Josh Foulger, President - Electronics at Zetwerk Manufacturing, brings with him over 30 years of global experience in electronics and manufacturing, including stints with Nokia and Foxconn. A champion for gender inclusion in industrial environments, Foulger is known for building successful global supply chains and driving people-centric execution.

Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson and Publisher of The Hindu Group, has shaped the literary and journalistic landscape of India. As founder of The Hindu Literary Review and Lit for Life, she has championed literary excellence and cultural engagement. Her books The Tamils and Degree Coffee by the Yard explore identity, culture, and the evolution of Indian society.

Padmini Sambasivam, Founding Principal of Shiv Nadar School, Chennai, is a leader in Indian education with nearly three decades of experience. A passionate advocate for progressive education and mental health, she has headed institutions like Welham Girls School, Arsha Vidya Mandir, and the Krishnamurthi Foundation. A former NCC solo pilot and Republic Day participant, she believes in education by design and holistic development.

Shabana Azmi, legendary actor and five-time National Award winner, has starred in over 140 Hindi and 12 international films. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Ms. Azmi is also a committed social activist and President of Mijwan Welfare Society. From global cinema to human rights advocacy, she remains an enduring force for change and equity.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament and former UN Under-Secretary-General, is an internationally recognised author and diplomat. With over 25 published works and a career that spans global diplomacy, politics, and literature, Dr. Tharoor will bring powerful insights on leadership, civic responsibility and India's evolving global role.

Shyam Sekar, Founder of ithought, is a pioneering voice in personal finance and investment strategy. With six unique portfolio strategies and a robust wealth management practice, his mission is to make financial wellness accessible and sustainable. His latest initiative Milestones 2 Wealth aims to empower retail investors to build financial independence through mutual funds.

Dr. Sowmiya Anbumani, sociologist, editor and environmental activist, heads the NGO Pasumai Thayagam and has represented India at several global environmental and social justice summits. She is a powerful voice in Tamil literary preservation and ecological consciousness. A former Lok Sabha candidate, she has also served as editor of Pasumai Thayagam Sutru Choozal, and advisor to Makkal TV.

Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, distinguished cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, is a visionary at the intersection of health, technology and entrepreneurship. Founder of Pathfinder Health Sciences and SNMD Ventures, and co-founder of Dance with Madhuri, Dr. Nene's work integrates digital innovation with wellness. A UCLA and Washington University alum, he now works to democratise precision healthcare.

Together, these eminent guests and speakers reflect the spirit and substance of the Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025 - where wellness is redefined across physical, mental, emotional, financial, cultural and intellectual dimensions.

The Radiant Wellness Conclave, founded by Dr. Renuka David, is a unique forum that fosters dialogue across disciplines to promote complete well-being. With a strong emphasis on the nine dimensions of wellness, the Conclave invites thought leaders from various fields to contribute to a national conversation on holistic growth and personal transformation.

