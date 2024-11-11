Raghu Vamsi Group acquires UK-based PMC Group

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11: Hyderabad based Raghu Vamsi Group, a Tier One manufacturer of high precision and hi-critical components, sub-assemblies, and systems for global OEMs like Boeing, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Rolls Royce, Collins Aerospace, Halliburton, Eaton, Cytiva etc. Celebrated its successful 100% acquisition of PMC Group, a leading UK-based precision machining company specializing in components for the Oil & Gas industry.

The acquisition of PMC Group represents a strategic step forward in Raghu Vamsi Group's vision to enhance its global footprint and expand its capabilities by moving up the value chain in providing high-precision products and solutions to critical industries worldwide. PMC Group's expertise in precision machining, coupled with Raghu Vamsi Group's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, will foster greater synergies in product innovation and cater to a wider segment of high precision products, delivering advanced engineering solutions for the Oil & Gas sector and beyond. The combined strengths of India & UK will provide a cost-efficient & high precision solution for customers.

PMC Group brings over 35 years of rich experience & deep knowledge in Critical manufacturing capabilities, supplying to Global Oil & Gas OEMs like SLB, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Expro, Tech FMC, One Sub Sea etc. The Group employs around 100 employees and has a revenue of INR 180 Crore with manufacturing capabilities of complex parts and assemblies in Nickel Alloys up to 6 meters in length.

The announcement was made at a special event attended by key industry stakeholders, including the Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to India, Gareth Wynn Owen, Shri Jayesh Ranjan - Special Chief Secretary (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Telangana, Shri Praveen PA - Director, Aerospace & Defence, Telangana, Dr. S.K. Jha - C&MD, MIDHANI and Dr. L. Rama Krishna, Scientist-G, ARCI.

Delighted at the acquisition, Mr. Vamsi Vikas, MD of Raghu Vamsi Group, said: "We are thrilled to welcome PMC Group into the Raghu Vamsi family. We are excited that this acquisition now combines our manufacturing strengths with PMC Group's expertise in precision machining and helps expands our global footprint and cater to a wider segment of high precision products. Our portfolio will also grow beyond our traditional Aerospace & Defence to include Oil & Gas sectors with an entry into growing European markets."

The Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to India, Mr. Gareth Wynn Owen, also spoke at the event, highlighting the significance of the acquisition as a positive development for UK-India business relations. "This acquisition is a prime example of the growing collaboration between the UK and India in advanced manufacturing and technology. We look forward to seeing how this partnership enhances both companies' positions in the global market," said Gareth Wynn Owen.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan - Special Chief Secretary (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Telangana said, "This acquisition is a highly strategic milestone, being the first of its kind between Raghu Vamsi, an Indian MSME and PMC, a renowned UK-based precision manufacturing group with roots tracing back over 100 years. It serves as a prime example of how Indian industries can expand their global footprint and compete at the highest levels. I am also pleased to note the active support of major Indian PSUs like MIDHANI and ARCI, who are supplying specialized raw materials and advanced engineered coatings, thereby fostering a local ecosystem capable of meeting global demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality. It is truly inspiring to witness a Hyderabad-based MSME transforming into a multinational company, marking a historic moment in our journey."

Raghu Vamsi Group's world-class manufacturing facilities, bolstered by advanced engineering capabilities, already support critical programs for Indian Defence and Space Research Labs. With this acquisition, the company aims to expand its portfolio to cater to the evolving needs of global OEMs, offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and precision.

About Raghu Vamsi Group:

Raghu Vamsi Group has carved a space for itself in the Aerospace & Defence industry world- wide over the past two decades since its inception in the year 2004. The Company and its subsidiaries have gained the trust and built lasting relationships over these years by delivering High Precision Engineering Components and Sub-Assemblies to some of the largest Global Corporations.

Today Raghu Vamsi Group is AS 9100 D and NADCAP Approved consortium of Companies engaged in the Design, Development, Manufacturing and Exporting of High Precision Engineering Components and Sub-Assemblies for Aerospace, Defence, Space, Industrial, Medical, Oil & Gas, Energy and UAV's employing more than 800 in the group.

About PMC Group:

PMC Group is a UK-based precision machining company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality components for the Oil & Gas sector. With decades of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for key players in the industry, providing critical components that meet stringent quality standards. They are world renowned for producing choke valve components, finishing of hard surfaces, including flats, rounds and spheres and manufacturing complex components in exotic alloys including Inconel, MP35N, K500 and K400 Monel, Toughmet, etc. PMC Group has been in the business for more than 35 years with deep knowledge in Critical manufacturing capabilities, supplying to Blue Chip Oil & Gas OEMs like SLB, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Expro, Tech FMC, One Sub Sea and employing around 100 employees and a revenue of over 180 Cr.

