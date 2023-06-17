Ragini K. Singh receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award for Best Designer of the Year

New Delhi (India), June 17: At a grand ceremony held at Hyatt Centric, Juhu, Mumbai, Fashion designer Ragini Singh was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Awards 2023. She got this honor for Best Designer of the Year, and she is very excited and proud to have received this honour.

Let us tell you that Bollywood’s famous fashion designer Ragini K. Singh has well-established her brand Spark in the market, and she does fashion designing under this brand. She has also recently launched her new brand Irorun. She has created this brand with a new concept. This is a stylish and trend-setting design which women of all age groups can carry with great pride and confidence.

A lot of research has gone into crafting these exclusive garments so that they are skin friendly for women, natural in color and suit all skin types and provide comfort to wear during gym workouts.

Irorun is a women’s sports brand that caters to gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. Ragini k.Singh believes that looking good and feeling confident while working out is as important as hitting the gym.

Ragini K. Singh has made a distinct identity in the field of fashion design through Spark’s brand with her artistic talent. She is a down-to-earth designer with great clothing sense and creates skin-comfortable clothing keeping in mind the preferences of women of all age groups.

