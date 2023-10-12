Raheja Developers: Regaining its Leadership Position in NCR's Real Estate Landscape

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], October 12: With a legacy spanning over three decades, Raheja Developers has solidified its position as a dominant force in India's real estate sector. Boasting an impressive delivery record of over 30 million square feet of premium real estate, the conglomerate has etched its name among the most celebrated developers in the industry. This remarkable achievement encompasses a diverse portfolio, ranging from prestigious residential and commercial developments to meticulously planned townships and plotted projects, including premium and luxury ventures.

A Visionary Beginning: Navin M Raheja

The journey of Raheja Developers began in 1990 when Navin M Raheja laid its foundation. His unwavering commitment to hard work, focus, foresight, and perseverance propelled the company to its current stature-a position that commands respect and admiration across the real estate landscape.

Four Pillars of Success

Raheja Developers stands tall on four pillars that underpin its success: cutting-edge architecture, a transformative marketing and sales framework, world-class construction practices, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Raheja Developers offers a broad investment spectrum within its projects. This spectrum spans from affordable housing apartments starting at approximately 12 lakhs to penthouses within ultra-luxury projects valued at an impressive 100 crore.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

As the company looks beyond the immediate future, Raheja Developers envisions a real estate industry in Delhi NCR characterized by continued growth, development, and transformation. These form vital arsenals in its plan to emerge as a force to reckon with in the NCR realty market.

Over the next decade, several key trends and factors are expected to shape the market. The company anticipates strong demand for sustainable and technologically advanced residential properties, the rise of mixed-use developments, improved infrastructure, and a heightened focus on green initiatives and sustainability. The commercial sector is also projected to thrive, attracting investments from various industries. Regulatory reforms and transparency will be pivotal for creating a favourable business environment. As a leading developer, Raheja Developers is committed to delivering innovative projects that meet evolving customer needs while creating vibrant and sustainable communities.

Ambitious Plans

Further, in the coming 2-5 years, Raheja Developers has strategised a plan under which it aspires to deliver approximately 20 million square feet of premium space within the Delhi/NCR region. Besides, the brand is set to unveil one of the most extensive residential plots, floors and towers, and Shop Cum Office Plots (SCOs) inventories.

Anticipating escalating demand for low-rise and plotted developments, Raheja Developers is embarking on ambitious plotted housing projects in sectors 11 and 14 of Sohna. These developments will encompass a mix of independent floors and plots.

The company's under-construction residential projects include "The Leela Sky Villas" in Central Delhi, "Vanya" in Sector-99 at the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, "Raheja Revanta" & "Tapas Townhouse" in Sector-78, Gurugram, "Raheja Shilas Independent Floors" in Sector 109, Gurugram, Sansara Floors in Dharuhera, Raheja Maheshwara and Raheja Krishna Housing Scheme (KHS) in Sohna. In the commercial sector, projects like "The Delhi Mall", "Raheja Trinity", and "Krishna Commercial Complex" are set to redefine commercial real estate in their respective areas.

A Vision for Inclusive Growth

Raheja Developers' long-term vision for the real estate industry in Delhi NCR focuses on sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced growth. It anticipates the rise of green developments, smart cities, mixed-use communities, enhanced connectivity, affordable housing, and innovation.

This vision encompasses eco-friendly features, digital integration, vibrant communities, robust infrastructure, and affordable housing options. The company aims to create environmentally responsible communities with efficient energy management and seamless automation. By integrating advanced technologies, Raheja Developers is poised to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and overall quality of life.

Raheja Developers' remarkable journey toward regaining its leadership position in India's real estate sector is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. As it looks to the future, the company's vision is about real estate enriching lives and contributing to a sustainable future in Delhi NCR. With Navin M Raheja's guiding principles and a clear roadmap for growth, Raheja Developers continues to shape the real estate landscape and inspire the industry.

