Rahul Narwekar Honors Priyanka Satish Kadam at SoS NiteLife Excellence Awards 2023 for Business Excellence in Direct Selling Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: On June 29, 2023, at the prestigious Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in BKC Mumbai, the SoS NiteLife Excellence Awards 2023 took place to celebrate outstanding achievements in the business industry, specifically in the Direct Selling sector focusing on Kangen Water. During this remarkable event, Rahul Narwekar, Speaker Of The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, presented a well-deserved accolade to Priyanka Satish Kadam in recognition of her exceptional contributions in business.

The SoS NiteLife Excellence Awards 2023 was organized by SOS Nitelife Private Limited, a renowned company headed by Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director. Alongside him, esteemed guests including Lina Ingle, Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes, and Tehzeeb Asar, CEO of Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards, graced the occasion and ensured its seamless execution.

Priyanka's unwavering commitment to excellence and remarkable achievements in the Direct Selling industry, specifically in the Kangen Water sector, caught the attention of the jury panel. Her dedication, hard work, and innovative business strategies have set a commendable benchmark in the industry. By honoring Priyanka Satish Kadam, Rahul Narwekar acknowledged her outstanding contributions and recognized her as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Priyanka was Initially skeptical about the cost associated with the product, Her doubts quickly vanished as she witnessed the incredible demonstration of Kangen Water. It was an instant realization for her that this was more than just a luxury - it was a necessity. Priyanka was captivated by the futuristic product, recognizing the immense potential it held for improving the lives of countless individuals. As a result, she witnessed a remarkable increase in team's performance and success.

The recognition of Priyanka's entrepreneurial achievements came in the form of the prestigious AADYA Award from the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) as WOMEN ENTERPRENEUR OF THE YEAR. It served as a testament to her hard work and dedication, bringing her a profound sense of joy and fulfillment. But for Priyanka, this was just one of many milestones, as she has more than 5000+ Women Leader's in her group. With a strong and high-performing sales team of around 1 Lakh healthy families in her Team Priyanka is proud of their achievements.

Her slogan is ACHIEVE YOUR DREAM'S VIA PEOPLE'S BLESSING'S.. AS THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.. WE HAVE NOT EVEN STARTED...

The SoS NiteLife Excellence Awards 2023 serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional talent and accomplishments of individuals within the business community. It brings together influential personalities, industry leaders, and notable dignitaries to celebrate success, foster networking opportunities, and inspire future entrepreneurs.

SOS Nitelife Private Limited extends its heartfelt congratulations to Priyanka Satish Kadam on receiving this prestigious honor. Her exceptional achievements and commitment to excellence exemplify the core values that drive the Direct Selling industry forward. By recognizing her accomplishments, the SoS NiteLife Excellence Awards 2023 reaffirms its commitment to supporting and promoting exceptional talent within the business community.

