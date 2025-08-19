Rajasthan Government Honours Dr. V.K. Jain with State Award for Outstanding Social Contribution

HT Syndication

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19: On 14 August 2025, just ahead of India's Independence Day, Dr. V.K. Jain, widely known as the "CPR Doctor of India", has been conferred with the prestigious State Award by the Government of Rajasthan, presented by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to public health, environmental sustainability, and social welfare.

Dr. Jain has been at the forefront of advocating for CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training to be made mandatory in school education, aiming to create a generation equipped with life-saving skills. His mission is aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, where every school graduate knows CPR as confidently as basic mathematics.

Beyond his health initiatives, Dr. Jain has also led impactful projects in:

- Solar energy adoption to promote renewable power

- Rainwater harvesting for water security

- Cleanliness drives to improve public hygiene

- Tree plantation campaigns for environmental sustainability

Over the years, his sustained work has influenced policy discussions, inspired youth participation, and trained over five lakh citizens in life-saving CPR skills.

On receiving award, Dr. Jain said:

"This recognition is not just for me, but for the cause. I firmly believe that by empowering our youth with CPR skills, promoting clean energy, and protecting our environment, we can truly build a healthier and stronger nation."

About Dr. V.K. Jain:

Dr. Jain is an internationally recognised social leader and medical professional, with over four decades of service. His initiatives have been featured in leading publications including India Today, Times of India, and Reader's Digest, and have sparked national conversations on public health and sustainability.

