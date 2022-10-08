Rajasthan has become an emerging hub for MSMEs: Ashok Gehlot

As the second day of the 'Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022' concluded on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state has become an emerging hub for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Gehlot said, "The state government has always taken a positive approach for the MSME sector. With continuous efforts in developing education, infrastructure, medical, resources, as well as policies and incentives, Rajasthan has become an emerging hub for the MSME industry."

The Chief Minister also said that his government believes in a strong MSME sector which has a key role in creating greater employment, and development of the state.

"These MSME entrepreneurs will become big industrialists of tomorrow."

During the special address, Shakuntla Rawat, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Rajasthan, said, "MSME sector is a very vibrant sector of the Indian economy and play a very important role in socio-economic development."

"Out of the total existing industries in the state, most of the industries fall under the MSME category. Many industries like textiles, crafts, mining, agriculture, food processing metals, footwear, fall in this category," Rawat said.

On this occasion, Rajiv Arora, Chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation said, "The role of MSME in country's GDP is 31 per cent and 48 per cent in exports. This conclave on MSME and the insights shared by the respected dignitaries today is very essential."

Earlier, the day started with the panel discussion based on the theme 'Growth Strategies of MSMEs', demonstrating the synergy between the MSME sector, sustainable manufacturing practices such as ZED, and newly emerging technological trends, such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, cloud computing, blockchain, and so on.

Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, delivered the theme address, saying "MSME represents 95 per cent of companies globally and contributes to about 60 per cent of all employment".

"Rajasthan has proactively taken many initiatives including the launch of MSME 2022 policy to lay a foundation for the future-ready MSME sector," Sharma further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

