Rajasthani Film 'Bharkhama' Set to Hit 60 Theaters Nationwide, Starring Shravan Sagar Kalyan and Anjali Raghav

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9: The vibrant colors and rich culture of Rajasthan are set to grace the screens nationwide with the eagerly awaited release of 'Bharkhama', a cinematic adaptation of the Sahitya Akademi awarded book of the same name. The motion poster launch event, held at Fort Restaurant, Jaipur, unveiled the essence of this cinematic masterpiece to the world.

Under the patronage of the Shravan Sagar Rajasthan Foundation, the motion poster of 'Bharkhama' emerged, a project penned by Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni, esteemed recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Award, and directed by the seasoned filmmaker Shravan Sagar Kalyan. The event witnessed the release of the film's inaugural song, 'Mane Ho Gayo Hai Pyaar', setting the stage for a cinematic journey like no other.

In attendance were the film's leading luminaries, including the talented Shravan Sagar Kalyan, alongside the esteemed actress Anjali Raghav, Garima Kapoor, Rajveer Gurjar Bassi, Nix Bohra, and the diligent executive producers Hariram Kiwara and Junjaram Thory. The presence of esteemed lyricists Dhanraj Dadhich, Jitendra Chhabri, and Sahil Chandel, along with creators from across the state, added fervor to the occasion.

Addressing the media, Shravan Sagar Kalyan expressed his dedication to promoting Rajasthani language and cinema, emphasizing the fusion of literature and cinema in 'Bharkhama'. Highlighting the film's unique narrative, shot across the picturesque landscapes of Jaipur, Sikar, Kota, and Shekhawati, Kalyan announced a groundbreaking milestone for Rajasthani cinema - a release in over 60 theaters nationwide, a first in its history. Scheduled for release on July 5th, 'Bharkhama' promises to redefine regional cinema's trajectory, ushering it towards a newfound prominence.

For Anjali Raghav, renowned for her illustrious career in the Haryanvi music industry and notable appearances in Bollywood, 'Bharkhama' marks her maiden foray into Rajasthani cinema. Reflecting on her journey, Raghav expressed pride in contributing to regional cinema's enrichment, echoing the sentiments of countless artists dedicated to preserving cultural heritage through their craft.

Shravan Sagar Kalyan, a stalwart of both Rajasthani and Bollywood cinema, embodies the spirit of cinematic excellence. Hailing from Padampura in Jaipur district, Kalyan's cinematic voyage commenced with the Rajasthani film 'Mharo Biro Hai Ghanshyam', culminating in a Bollywood debut with 'The Hero Abhimanyu'. With an illustrious filmography including 'Patelan', 'Dangal', 'Raju Rathod', 'Pagdi', 'Shankhnaad', 'Aata Sata' and 'Bahubali(Rajasthani)', Kalyan's artistic prowess continues to captivate audiences across borders.

As the curtains rise on 'Bharkhama', the stage is set for a cinematic spectacle celebrating Rajasthan's rich cultural tapestry. With Shravan Sagar Kalyan and Anjali Raghav at the helm, accompanied by a constellation of talented individuals, 'Bharkhama' promises to be a cinematic odyssey unlike any other, a testament to the enduring allure of regional cinema in India's cultural landscape.

