Rajesh Kumar – Story of Indias Young and Dynamic illusionist revolutionary magician

August 24: Celebrated illusionist and Hunarbaaz fame Rajesh Kumar is widely known for playing the key role in popularising magic amongst the common people and wooing millions of people from various TV shows and global events. With a strange knack for communication and interaction, his passion for magic with his own heart and soul at a very young age grew up more.

Rajesh Kumar, who was born and raised in Ludhiana, was recently seen in Hunarbaaz, a Colors reality show judged by Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakravarty, and Karan Johar. Rajesh Kumar performed a risky escape in one of the tricks, reaching deep into the water tank and escaping, but later returning after performing illusions. Rajesh Kumar performed this illusionary act for the first time in India and around the world. The judges were taken aback by the performance.

India’s youngest and most thrilling illusionist magician Rajesh Kumar began out as a grocery store shopkeeper, but as time went on, he became interested in learning a new language through magic, and in the process, he discovered his own way. He later moved to Mumbai and appeared in a number of reality television series like India’s got talent, India’s magic star, and now Hunarbaaz. He also teaches magic to TV actors and provides TV commercial consulting, making him one of India’s most innovative and ground-breaking magicians. Rajesh Kumar, India’s best illusionist, performs at high-profile corporate events around the country and abroad for clients such as Mercedes-Benz, Samsung, Asian Paints, and others.

His area of expertise lies in all types of magic, including mind-reading and illusions. He is referred to as a modern magician since he uses cutting-edge technology in his performances. He works with a variety of brands and uses his magic for marketing them. For many corporations, he is a top choice. Rajesh’s magic seamlessly blends items and brands, and he’s now gearing up for his own TV reality magic show, for which he’s in talks with a few channels. Rajesh will soon be seen on Indian television with his own TV reality show.

Needless to mention, the art of magic has long dazzled fans, and Rajesh’s illusions are one of a kind. At first, thought to be actual paranormal powers, in recent decades, magic has been revealed as mere deception, yet we still love the performances and clever ways with which magicians fool us. Rajesh as a top mystifying performer and artist in the field of magic, has reached greater heights by winning the heart of his fans. His ground-breaking stage performances have won him many of the most prestigious awards in the world of magic.

Claim to Fame – Rajesh Kumar

– He is felicitated with Jaadu Ceremony Award.

– He is awarded Magician of the Year by the Genius foundation

– Have performed on India’s got talent colours tv, Hunarbaaz Desh ki Shaan colors tv, Indias magic star one

– Performed for fortune 500 companies and around the globe, including Fiji, Bahrain, Turkey, USA, and Thailand, just to name few

If you are after the very best magic, you are in the right place. So, what’s stopping you? You can watch Rajesh Kumar’s ground-breaking performances in the Colors Tv reality show Hunarbaaz.

