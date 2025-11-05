Rajinder Vashista Leads Dev Bhoomi Group Companies into a New Era with the Launch of Grand Cinemaz

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: Visionary entrepreneur Rajinder Vashista, Chairman of Dev Bhoomi Group Companies, continues his remarkable journey from a humble trader to a leading business figure in Himachal Pradesh and North India. Born on 3 July 1971 in Thanakalan, Himachal Pradesh, Mr Vashista began his entrepreneurial path by trading iron rods and steel, and steadily built an empire that today spans automobiles, steel / TMT, hospitality, media, and entertainment under the Dev Bhoomi umbrella.

Empowering Communities Through Business

"I've never measured success by what I own, but by what I build for others," says Rajinder Vashista, echoing his philosophy that business growth must uplift the community. With his first automobile venture, Dev Bhoomi Skoda in 2011, he established a presence in the region, and then expanded with Hyundai dealerships across Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Karsog, Rampur and Rohru. Under his leadership, Dev Bhoomi Group Companies earned a reputation for service excellence, customer satisfaction, and cutting-edge technology.

Diversification into Hospitality & Entertainment

Under his leadership the group entered hospitality with the launch of The Gulmohar Grand Hotel a luxury property that redefined dining, leisure and celebration in Himachal Pradesh. Building on that success, the group ventured into entertainment with the creation of Grand Cinemaz, one of India's fastest-growing cinema chains. With simultaneous inaugurations of multiplexes in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur, alongside operations in Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Pathankot (Punjab), Grand Cinemaz is poised for expansion to 20+ locations across North, East, West and South India. "Cinema is not just entertainment it's emotion, inspiration, and unity. Every Grand Cinemaz is built to make people feel connected through stories," says Mr Vashista.

A Legacy Beyond Business

Beyond commercial success, Rajinder Vashista has a deep commitment to social impact. Through Dev Bhoomi Group Companies he has created thousands of employment opportunities and built over 500,000 sq ft of world-class infrastructure, contributing to Himachal Pradesh's prosperity. He also launched Dev Bhoomi News Times, a regional media network dedicated to awareness, transparency and development reflecting his belief that progress begins with knowledge.

Looking Ahead

As he leads the charge at Grand Cinemaz and steering Dev Bhoomi's multi-sector growth, Rajinder Vashista's mantra remains simple: "Nothing is impossible for those who stay consistent and positive." His journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Himachal's most influential personalities stands as an inspiration for countless young entrepreneurs who dream of achieving greatness through integrity, dedication and relentless effort.

"Stay grounded, stay grateful, and never stop learning that's the real formula for lasting success,"concludes Mr.Vashista.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor