Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan Set to Dazzle Again in Vettaiyan Trailer Release

New Delhi [India], October 7: The wait to see Rajnikant and Amitabh Bachchan together once again is about to end on 10th October as people are gearing up to watch both superstars on the big screen in their upcoming film, Vettaiyan. But before that happens, fans of both legendary superstars were treated to the trailer of the much-awaited action drama film, which has created massive buzz.

Interestingly, as soon as the hard-hitting trailer of ‘Vettaiyan’ was released, the film’s trailer in all five languages was trending on YouTube and on X (formerly Twitter). It indicates how receptive and eager the audiences are to watch the film on the big screens. The audience’s positive response has boosted the morale of the cast and crew of the film, and the filmmakers can’t wait to see the audience’s reactions once the movie is released on Vijayadashmi.

Released on Wednesday, the Vettaiyan trailer shows glimpses of both superstars in an epic show-off. The intriguing trailer of this crime and justice saga has invoked nostalgia among the fans of Rajnikant and Amitabh who had waited long enough to see them back together. The trailer starts with heinous crime against women while the police department struggles to solve the incident and serve justice As an encounter specialist, Rajnikant decides to take matters into his own hands and deliver justice instantly whereas Amitabh, who plays the character of Sathyavan in the film, has been shown as a man of integrity and provides a solid moral arc to the story. The commanding screen presence of Rajnikant and Amitabh Bachchan in this twisted crime thriller is one the major highlights of the film.

The film promises to tackle various socio-political issues and raises relevant questions in the context of a mind-blowing story. Apart from Rajnikant and Amitabh Bachchan, the films also stars the hugely talented Malyalam star Fahaad Fasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami and Rakshan who could all be seen in the impressive trailer of the movie.

After creating onscreen magic in films like Andha Kanoon’ (1983), ‘Giraftar’ (1985) and ‘Hum’ (1991), Rajnikant and Amitabh Bachchan are ready to enthrall the audiences once again with ‘Vettaiyan’. The action packed trailer of ‘Vettaiyan’ was released online recently which is already garnering a lot of praise of all quarters and has piqued the interest of the fans across the country.

Fans are delighted that they are going to see the glimpses of their favourite stars together on screen after more than 3 decades they last appeared in a film together.

Rajnikant and Amitabh Bachchan not only admire each other’s work but they have been great friends for the last more than 4 decades. They have openly praised each other on many occasions and try to collaborate whenever it is possible for them. Thankfully, they found ‘Vettaiyan’ as an opportunity to work together and treat their fans once again with this mass entertainer.

Produced under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and it has been directed by TJ Gnanavel who is known to deliver several hits in the past.

After seeing the massive response for the trailer within a few hours of its release, the makers are sure that people will be thronging to the cinema halls to not only watch their favorite stars on screen but for the powerful storyline and various other aspects of the film which has been brilliantly put together in the film. Aimed at the pan Indian audiences the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, Kannada and in Hindi and there is no doubt that it would be an unforgettable cinematic experiences for the audiences across the country.

Notably, in North Indian territory, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of this highly anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan, The Hunter' will be released by the very reputed Baweja Studios and Inbox Pictures and will be in between 500 to 700 Screens. Industry veteran Suniel Wadhwa is the Distribution Consultant with a strong Marketing and Brand Alliances Team. The trailer indeed has set the pace for this highly anticipated blockbuster.

