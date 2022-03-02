Raksha4U brings the Boon of 'JugJugJiyo' with its New Campaign

Raksha4U, India's leading online healthcare platform recently released a social and digital advertising campaign 'JugJugJiyo' addressing the need of an aggregator for all the healthcare solutions without juggling between various apps for different healthcare needs. With its unmatched services Raksha4U comes as a boon of good health and long-life hence the slogan 'JugJugJiyo' which means 'Live Long'.

Every Indian kid will relate to being blessed by elders in the family with a blessing - 'JugJugJiyo!'. For generations, this blessing has been passed on to us wishing for our good health & well-being and making lives longer. With Raksha4U App one can improve the quality of their life with best healthcare solutions under one roof.

The brand campaign is an overarching statement of the brand working as an aggregator to provide end-to-end Healthcare Services. Raksha4U aims at creating a better world by providing all-round care. From doctor consultation to ordering medicines, finding Ayurveda remedies to booking a lab test, elderly care to opting the right hospital, Raksha4U app has all one needs for a healthy life. The campaign also includes a brand film featuring people from all walks of life and age groups, leading healthy and happy lives with introduction to Raksha4U app in their lives.

Speaking on the campaign, Pawan Kumar Bhalla, Director, Raksha4U said, ''With the launch of Raksha 4U Mobile App, we aim to bring best-in-class medical services to our consumers and create a world-class digital healthcare ecosystem in India that is easy to access and simple to use. Last two years have been an eye-opener for the healthcare industry. We believe every Indian has the right to avail economical quality healthcare services and digital is the way forward. Our latest campaign 'JugJugJiyo' resonates with our commitment to create a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem that allows our users to lead healthy, happy and disease-free life.''

The campaign is developed by incumbent creative agency CNVRS8 Integrated. Speaking of the campaign, Cnvrs8's Strategy Head & Founder 'Karan Kaushik' said, "Partnering with Raksha4U brand comes across as a creative as well as a strategic opportunity for us. We look forward to creating campaigns that touch the nerves of people and make them aware of the importance of choosing a brand that cares for them & their healthcare needs. 'JugJugJiyo' is one such campaign that makes an emotional connect with the audience bringing them closer to the brand. Reaching out to people struggling to find the right healthcare solutions and interacting with them in the language they understand is our primary objective as the creative agency."

Speaking on the brand film, Alok Pal, Creative head (Films) at CNVRS8 said, "Healthcare is all about trust. The film showcases how trust lay down the foundation of our relationships. Trust that someone is there to take care of us all the time. Our family never fails to astonish us with their love and care. Similarly, Raksha4U just like a family member is there to help us in need of any healthcare solution. The film is filled with warmth of relationships and subtly places the brand into their stories of trust and care."

In the brand film, an elderly man plans surprise for his wife on her birthday with Raksha4U elderly care, an overweight man's wife orders green tea and Ayush products for him, an anxious mother is relieved by her daughter who books the blood sugar test for her, a young son takes care of his ailing mother, and a mother addresses her daughter's worry for acne by booking an online doctor consultation. The film is backed by a poetic monologue which touches upon emotions and talks about the trust of someone being there to always help just like Raksha4U App. The film beautifully captures the everyday struggles of people looking for healthcare solutions and concludes with the brand messaging of 'JugJugJiyo' with end-to-end healthcare solutions all in one app, Raksha4U App.

One app for all your health-related needs and wellness. Find 360° healthcare solutions at India's No. 1 healthcare platform. Raksha4U offers 20+ healthcare services and has partnerships with 200+ healthcare institutions. Its extensive services are available across 200+ cities in India.

