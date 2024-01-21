Ram Mandir Inauguration: Mukesh Ambani Declares Holiday For All Reliance Offices On Jan 22

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has declared a holiday for all of its offices nationwide to commemorate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The announcement comes after Center announced on January 22 that all of its offices, institutions, and industrial establishments would observe a half-day holiday. "All public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya," according to an order issued by the Finance Ministry on January 18.

The government of Maharashtra even declared January 22 to be a public holiday earlier in the day. On that day, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulated money markets will also be closed.\

RBI said in its circular,"There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on that day."On January 22, trading will also be suspended on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On January 22, the NSE announced in a circular that the currency derivative segment would remain closed. Preparations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha have been going on in full swing; the mega event will be attended by the Prime Minister. Take a look at the detailed, complete schedule of PM Modi for January 22, 2024.