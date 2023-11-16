Ramnath Kovind former President of India has visited and met Parampacharya Sh. Paragya Sagar Ji Muniraj to discuss on the world peace

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: Former President Ramnath Kovind visited Sh. Digamber Jain Mandir, Lodi Road, New Delhi along with Chief Convenor of Bhagwan Mahavir Nirwan Samiti Sh. Satya Bhushan Jain and dedicated the Nirwan Ladu on the auspicious day of Bhagwan Mahavir 2550th Nirwan Mahotsava. Former President has also met the deity Parampracharya Sh. Paragya Sagarji Maharaj and discussed on world peace.

Kovind has discussed very deeply with Pujaya Gurudev and asked how to make peace in this universe. Aacharya Shree has preached only the principles of Bhagwan Mahavir nonviolence, truth and Aprigraha (Non-Possessiveness) is the only way for the peace and prosperousness in the world.

Violence is the only reason for the destruction of the humanity. We should all follow the principles of Lord Mahavir & to follow his way of life. Subsequently Sh. Satya Bhushan ji has informed that the 2550th year of Bhagwan Mahavir has started on 13th November, 2023 which will be Celebrated by all the followers of Bhagwan Mahavir as a universal 'Ahimsa Year'. Kovind has dedicated the 'Mayur Pichika' (Bundle type of Peacock feathers) to Aacharya Gurudev.

Present dignitaries have also welcomed the former President of India in the presence of Aacharya Gurudev.

