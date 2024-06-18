Ranu Sharma Makes History as Mrs Tourism Queen International 2024-2025 Winner

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: The 12th Season of Mrs India, hosted by Director Deepali Phadnis, a former Mrs Asia International, took place in Gurugram over five days. The event culminated in the crowning of winners who will represent India on an international platform. The winners for 2024-2025 are Ranu Sharma, Koj Baya Eshi, Dr Vijaya Sharda Reddy, and Ratna Mehra in three different age groups. Ranu Sharma, in particular, has been highlighted as the perfect delegate to represent India on an international platform, especially due to her inspirational journey and her role as an ambassador for Indian Tourism.

Mrs India Winners for 2024-2025

The winners for 2024-2025 are as follows:

* Ranu Sharma

* Koj Baya Eshi

* Dr Vijaya Sharda Reddy

* Ratna Mehra

These winners represent different age groups and have earned the prestigious title of Mrs India in their respective categories.

Ranu Sharma: Mrs India's Tourism Queen

Ranu Sharma's victory in the Mrs India 2024-2025 National Pageant is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the values she stands for. Her journey to the crown has been nothing short of inspirational, marked by her fierce dedication to fitness, her role as a software professional, and her status as a mother of five. Her victory is not just a symbol of beauty; it represents the dreams and aspirations of millions of young women across India. Ranu Sharma is set to represent India at the upcoming Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant in Thailand, where she will compete with contestants from around the globe.

The Road Ahead for Mrs India 2024-2025

As the newly crowned beauty queen, Ranu Sharma will embark on a journey that will take her to the international stage. She will represent India at the upcoming Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant hosted in Thailand, where she will compete with contestants from around the globe. Ranu Sharma's journey will include rigorous training, grooming sessions, and numerous public appearances, all aimed at preparing her to bring home the coveted Mrs Tourism Queen International title.

Mrs India Official National Pageant

The Mrs India Official National Pageant has once again proven to be a platform that not only celebrates beauty but also empowers women to make a difference in society. As Ranu Sharma takes her first steps towards international acclaim, she carries with her the hopes and dreams of a nation that believes in her potential to shine on the world stage.

Conclusion

The grand finale of the National Pageant was more than just a celebration of beauty; it was a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and the indomitable spirit of Indian women. As Ranu Sharma prepares to represent India internationally, we wish her all the success and glory. Her victory is a reminder that with hard work, passion, and a strong sense of purpose, anything is possible.

