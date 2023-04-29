Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (/PRNewswire): Ranveer Singh attended the Opening Night that celebrated the unveiling of New York's crown jewel; an icon, reborn - the newly transformed flagship of Tiffany & Co. on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, now known as 'The Landmark'. Associated with Tiffany & Co. as friend of the house, Ranveer walked the red-carpet wearing designs like the dazzling Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Bird on a Rock, and icons like Tiffany T bracelets and rings, Tiffany HardWear Wrap Necklace amongst other jewels. He celebrated the occasion alongside key brand guests like, Jimin (from BTS), Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Florance Pugh, Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, Michael B Jordan and Zoey Kravitz. The evening featured a performance by Katy Perry in front of a curated guest-list of global icons, international press and NY notables.

The Landmark marks the luxury retail institution's first holistic renovation of the store since it first opened its doors in 1940. Opposing forces define the transformation: old and new, past and future, hidden and revealed treasures. Paying homage to the building's iconic original structure, the beloved facade with its Atlas statue and clock above the revolving doors was refurbished to honor its original design, while the interiors have been completely reimagined into a new world of wonders. Integrated throughout the Landmark's 10 floors are nearly 40 artworks, including never-before-seen Tiffany-commissioned pieces. The curation features works by renowned artists including Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant and Del Arsham.

TIFFANY & CO. CELEBRATES REOPENING OF NEW YORK CITY FLAGSHIP, THE LANDMARK

Tonight, Tiffany & Co. hosted a celebration for the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, now known as 'The Landmark'. Guests were welcomed at The Landmark upon arrival and the celebration was hosted at the Tiffany Flagship Next Door, the House's previous temporary flagship store.

The exclusive party began with an opening set by DJ Mia Moretti, followed by a performance by the Radio City Rockettes, a headlining performance by American singer-songwriter Katy Perry and DJ set by Mark Ronson to close the evening.

Notable guests including Jimin, Ranveer Singh, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Pharrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Blake Lively, Michael B. Jordan, Eileen Gu, Adria Arjona, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Aimee Song, Lauren Santo Domingo, Jacob Elordi, J. Balvin, Sam Worthington, Del Arsham, Jeff Koons, Peter Marino, Shohei Shigematsu, Marc Jacobs, Catherine Martin, Martha Stewart, Eva Chen, Caro Daur, Zico, Blake Gray, Wisdom Kaye, Amelie Zilber, Kelsey Merritt, Kate Love, Athena Calderone, Parker Kit Hill, Emma Huo, Reign Judge, tta, Bruna Marquezine, Danna Paola, Ronaldo, Camila Queiroz, Diego Boneta, Lala Rudge, Helena Bordon, Juanpa Zurita, Nancy Ajram, Leonie Hanne, Paola Locatelli, Angelababy, Jackson Yee, Henry Lau, Naomi Watanabe, Ayaka Miyoshi, Kemio, Jungjae Lee, Derek Blasberg, Gayle King, Baz Luhrmann, Anne Curtis, Win Metawin, Heart Evangelista, Phoebe Tonkin, Felix Mallard, Amee, Georgia Fowler, Muhammad Shameer, Lara Worthington, Maddison Brown, Jane Chuck, Yan Yan Chan, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Wahlberg, Mayor Eric Adams and more attended the party and wore designs from Tiffany & Co.

