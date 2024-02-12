Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment Date Likely Today, GMP Soars – Online Allotment Status Check Guide

Mumbai-based Rashi Peripherals, a major pan-India distributor of technology products is expected to announce the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, February 12.The Rashi Peripherals IPO opened on February 7 and closed on February 9. The price band for the IPO was ₹295 to ₹311 per share. On the last day, the Rashi Peripherals IPO was subscribed 59.71 times, receiving bids for 85.01 crore equity shares against 1.42 crore shares on offer. While the qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 143.66 times, the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 62.75 times. The retail portion also witnessed good participation and was subscribed 10.43 times. The shares of Rashi Peripherals are currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹70 per share. GMP is the premium at which IPO shares are traded in an unofficial market before they are listed on the stock exchanges.

Here’s how to check the IPO’s allotment status

You can check the allotment status on the registrar’s website.

To check the Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status, visit the registrar’s website here.

Click on ‘Select Company’ and then select ‘Rashi Peripherals’.

Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID or Account number / IFSC.

Now, enter the captcha.

Click on submit.

You will be able to see your application status. It will display the number of shares that you have applied for and the number of shares that have been allotted to you.

You can also check the Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status on the BSE and NSE websites.

To check the allotment status on BSE or NSE website:

Go to the BSE website.

On the website, click on 'Equity' and then select ‘Rashi Peripherals’ from the dropdown menu.

Now, enter your application number and PAN.

Click on 'Search'.

You will be able to see the number of shares allotted to you.

You can click here and log in to check your allotment status on NSE.

Rashi Peripherals IPO listing date

The shares of Rashi Peripherals will be listed on the stock exchanges on February 14.