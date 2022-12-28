Rasna forays into Health and Wellness sector with "Rasna Healthy Day" launched by Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre

Today, everybody's favourite childhood Brand, Rasna, proudly announced their foray into the health and wellness products sector with their newly launched sub-brand "Rasna Healthy Day" for all seasons. The entry, launched with digital campaigns with Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre, introduces four new products, 100% natural and pure Honey, the super healthy veggie overload Quickie Soup, Choco Spread, and Protein Vita. At Rasna creating an affordable product has always been of paramount, so everyone across the country has access to healthy and nutritious foods.

Under the portfolio of "Rasna Healthy Day", Rasna has launched "Rasna Healthy Day Honey" 100% pure and natural, no preservative or synthetics, available in 20gm, 50gm, 100gm, 250gm, 500gm and 1 kg pack sizes. The honey bottle of 20gm is available at Rs 20/-. The "Rasna Healthy Day Quickie Soup", which is full of vegetables, made with no Maida, and rather uses a healthy combination of multi grain consisting of Jowar, Ragi and Oats. The pack sizes are available in a single pack or a multi pack of assorted soups. The single serve pack size is available at Rs.10/-, targeted at the masses, especially with the winter setting in. By adding hot water, the soups are ready in just 1 minute and will nourish anyone with 100% natural, pure, and healthy millet-based ingredients.

Additionally, Rasna has also launched "Rasna Healthy Day Choco Spread" with calcium for healthier bones and high energy with no preservatives or synthetics. It is available in 15gm, 75gm, 225gm packs with a single serve pack available at Rs. 10/-. Lastly, the "Healthy Day Protein Vita" is a malt-based chocolate drink with double the amount of protein as compared to competing products. With no preservatives and synthetics, the drink boasts of 21 vitamins and minerals making it one of the most nutritious drinks in the market. It comes in Chocolate and Vanilla flavour, available in pack sizes of 12gm, 200gm and 400gm with the single serve pack available at Rs 10/-.

Commenting on the launch the Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said "We have launched 'Rasna Healthy Day' to meet the growing demand for health products in India, with a superior, differentiated, and unique health proposition, that too at a very affordable price. Rasna believes in products that're built for the masses with healthy and nutritious ingredients. We are answering our Prime Minister's call in the year of the millet with the launch of the millet-based soup that contains no maida or preservatives. Additionally, the portfolio of products is complemented with calcium fortified Choco Spread, 100 per cent pure and natural honey and protein-based malt and chocolate protein drink, called Protein Vita."

Heading the marketing team at Rasna, Arzeen Khambatta, Director of Rasna Pvt.Ltd. added, "Rasna is unleashing the power of well-known celebrities turned social media influencers such as Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre who carry a large following on their various social media platforms. Additionally, Rasna is looking at releasing various ads in both print and visual mediums coupled with new merchandising models both in GT & MT."

The new range of products are available across major retailers including Bigbasket, Amazon, Smart Point, Jiomart and Localmart. Rasna has also ensured through its vast distribution network with 5000 plus stockists and sub-stockists that all Rasna Healthy Day products are made available in 1.8 million plus outlets across the country. Furthermore, to keep with the B2C trends, Rasna has also launched https://rasnainternational.com/rasna-india/ where all Rasna products can be ordered directly by consumers.

The products are launched PAN India simultaneously and would also be launched in Export markets in more than 60 countries soon.

Rasna is India's most reputed FMCG business house and No.1 family-owned brand selling in more than 60 countries. They have 12 manufacturing plants and are ISO-22000-2005, HACCP, HALAL, FSSAI certified. They have a strong distribution network with 26 depots across India, 200 Super stockiests, 5000 stockiests, 900 sales force covering 1.8 million outlets. Rasna has strong marketing network across the breadth and length of India and abroad. Rasna got various awards such as prestigious Superior Taste Award 2008 instituted by The International Taste and Quality Institute, Belgium Cannes Lions London, Monde Selection Award, Master Brand The World Brand Congress Award and ITQI superior taste and quality award.

Rasna has been an innovative company be it product launch, marketing or distribution and has unbeatable 100 per cent recall and almost 85 per cent market share which makes it is a role model company.

