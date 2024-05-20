Ratan Tata casts vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : As polls are underway in the Mumbai region in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, industrialists Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Naresh Goyal, among others cast their votes.

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata exercised his voting right at a polling booth in Colaba locality.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are voting in the national election on Monday Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.

"Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly," octogenarian Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, wrote on his X timeline, two days before Mumbai was set to go for polls.

After casting his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla says, "I urge all the young voters to come and vote... It is a true expression of democracy"

Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal showed his inked finger after casting a vote at a polling station in Mumbai.

Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh also cast his vote.

"It is necessary to have a stable government. It is the key to progress. So we need stability. We need good leadership at the Centre, which we've been having for the last ten years... India is doing well... The priority even of the existing government is to bring the lowest strata of people up...," Parekh said.

45.1 crore voters, representing 66.95 per cent of the turnout, exercised their votes in the first four phases. In percentage wise, the voter turnout is less than 68.15 per cent recorded after the first four phases of the 2019 elections.

General elections are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be counted on June 4.

