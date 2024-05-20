Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development

Mumbai, May 20 Top industrialists and corporate leaders on Monday fulfilled their duty of casting their vote in India's financial capital for the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Industrialist Ratan Tata cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai's Colaba area. He had earlier urged “all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly” in a post on X.

After casting his vote, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said it is "a privilege of deciding who will govern us".

"It’s a blessing. Never turn your back on a blessing," he posted on X.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group Chairman, after casting his vote along with daughter Ananya Birla at a polling booth in Peddar Road, said that anyone who thinks about the nation should come and vote.

"I am voting for development. My younger daughter, who is 19, has voted for the first time. I urge the voters to vote," he said.

