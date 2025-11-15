Rathi Steel And Power Limited Q2 FY26 Revenues Grows 28.39% & EBIDTA Grows 14.77% (YOY)

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 15: Rathi Steel And Power Limited (BSE -504903), one of the leading players in stainless steel long products and TMT bars, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights Q2

* Total Income of ₹156.43 Cr, YoY growth of 28.39%

* EBITDA* of ₹6.37 Cr, YoY growth of 14.77%

* Net Profit** of ₹1.63 Cr, compared to ₹6.94 Cr in Q2 FY25

* EBIDTA includes other income

* Net profit for Q2FY25 includes an Exceptional item of Rs. 4.71 Crores

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Mahesh Pareek, Managing Director of Rathi Steel and Power Limited, said, "We reported consolidated revenue of ₹156.43 Cr and net profit of ₹1.63 Cr in Q2 FY26, reflecting stable operational performance amid steady demand from infrastructure/ construction and our B to B customers from the stainless steel Space. The quarter demonstrated continued strength in stainless steel products, supported by efficiency gains from integrated manufacturing and disciplined cost control. Alongside, there has been a steady ramping up of the recommenced TMT bars facility.

The Indian steel industry maintained positive momentum during the quarter, with strong government infrastructure spending and steady housing demand driving domestic consumption. However, global uncertainties and rising imports have been affecting the steel sector. Rising use of stainless steel in construction, railways, and renewable projects continues to create structural opportunities for value-added products, and is also slowly negating the impact of an excessive domestic supply created mainly on account of a couple of companies acquired under IBC, operating in a similar space.

We remain focused on increasing the growth momentum of TMT bars by creating value through manufacturing steel using the recycling / circular economy route, which we believe will have greater demand preference going forward. Alongside, we remain focused on improving capacity utilisation and enhancing margins through process optimisation/product mix improvement in the stainless steel space. With a robust balance sheet and a clear strategic roadmap, Rathi Steel and Power is well-positioned for sustainable growth in the coming quarters."

