Rathi Steel and Power Limited Secures Green Light for Ghaziabad Operations, Bolsters Product Portfolio with BIS Certification

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Rathi Steel and Power Limited has announced a significant step forward in its operational capabilities following the official authorization from the Commission of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas to resume commercial operations at its Steel Melting Shop in Ghaziabad. This crucial permission, granted on November 12, 2025, permits the company to recommence its vital production activities, which are central to the manufacturing of M.S. and S.S. Billets, essential inputs for the broader steel industry.

The company has reiterated its unwavering commitment to adhering to all stringent guidelines set forth by regulatory bodies, viewing this operational resumption as a testament to its dedication to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. The management team at Rathi Steel and Power Limited is proactively ensuring that all stipulated regulatory conditions are met within the designated timelines, underscoring the company’s resolve to uphold sustainable and responsible industrial practices.

This operational revival at the Ghaziabad facility closely follows another key achievement for the company: the acquisition of BIS certification (license CM/L/8700195219) for its Fe 500 Reinforcement Bars. This certification covers nominal sizes ranging from 8 mm to 25 mm, empowering Rathi Steel and Power Limited to prominently display the BIS Standard Mark on these high-demand TMT bars. The approval, valid until May 8, 2026, is strategically poised to enhance the production of a sought-after product line, optimize existing capacities, and effectively cater to prevailing market demands.

Established in 1971, Rathi Steel and Power Limited has built a robust reputation as a manufacturer and supplier of a diverse range of steel and steel-related products. The company boasts particular expertise in stainless steel products, including Wire Rods and flats, which find extensive application across the infrastructure, engineering, and household sectors. Rathi operates a well-established plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with an impressive rolling capacity of 2,00,000 tons per annum. Complementing this, its Steel Melting Shop is equipped with an installed capacity exceeding 90,000 tons per annum, specifically dedicated to the production of stainless steel billets.

