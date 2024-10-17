Ratnojyoti launches Debut Novel 'Unbound Love' - A Journey Through Love and Life

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Stories from the North-East have occupied the margins of Indian fiction for far too long. In such a scenario, Ratnojyoti's latest novel Unbound Love comes as a refreshing surprise. Published by Nu Voice Press, this novel is set in Tawang, a major town in Arunachal Pradesh, and follows the coming-of-age journey of a young man named Gautam. A grand book launch to commemorate the publishing of the book was held recently in Delhi.

The event saw major stakeholders from the publishing industry come together to celebrate the unique novel. It was a significant moment for Ratnojyoti, who expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from readers and the literary community. Renowned author Akshat Gupta came as a special guest to show his support for the book. Kevin Missal of Kalki Trilogy fame was also all praise for the heartfelt debut novel. The launch saw a significant turn out in terms of the presence of the Instagram reader community, or 'bookstagrammers' as they are popularly known, with the author amicably interacting and answering all their questions in detail.

A second book launch was also held in City Centre, Guwahati on 31st August, 2024 in association with Kitablovers. As the author hails from Assam, this event was quite close to his heart. Hosted by bestselling romance author Aditya Nighhot, the conversation saw the authors delve into their opinions on writing, their shared love of storytelling, and more. In the weeks since Unbound Love's release, the book has garnered praise from readers, especially for its narrative quality and poignant depiction of human emotions.

Following such a positive reaction, Ratnojyoti has embarked on a well-timed book tour, interacting with fans in events from Assam and Kolkata to Mumbai and Pune. Popular bookstores including Oxford Bookstore, Earth Cafe, Read and Brew, Book World, Rohit Enterprises, and many more have hosted the on-tour author. In a candid interaction in Earth Cafe, Mumbai, the author explained his choice of setting for the story, "My personal experience is the closest to truth." He talked about Tawang with a passionate glint in his eye, "The mighty Himalayas in front of you, till death I will not be able to forget that vision."

Snippets of these interactions and his adventures on tour can be found on the author's meticulously maintained Instagram profile @author_ratnajyotichowdhury, where he enjoys conversing with his newfound readers online. Follow him to catch him in your city, and perhaps the next time a cool breeze hits you near a bookstore, it may be Tawang calling from the depths of a copy of Unbound Love, waiting for you on a shelf.

For more information, please visit - https://nuvoicepress.com/

https://unboundlove.in/

