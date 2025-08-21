RAWLS Unveils the Exclusive “Beyond Salon” Range in Gurgaon with Jacqueline Fernandez – A New Era of Luxury in India’s Salon Industry

New Delhi [India], August 21: RAWLS Salon, the brand synonymous with India's most luxurious salon experiences, is ready to script a new chapter with the launch of its exclusive Beyond Salon range. The grand opening, to be inaugurated by Jacqueline Fernandez on August 24th, will take place at Golf Course Road, Gurgaon – one of the country's most premium addresses.

The Beyond Salon concept brings together the best of international luxury and Indian sensibilities, creating a never-before-seen experience in the salon industry. Unlike traditional formats, Beyond Salon offers fewer chairs and private cabins for every client, ensuring a sense of exclusivity and privacy. With pet-friendly spaces, grandeur infrastructure, and globally benchmarked facilities, Beyond Salon is designed for those who believe self-care is not just a service but an indulgence.

RAWLS has grown from being a pioneer in Faridabad and Gurgaon to a brand with a pan-India vision. Over the years, it has built trust with customers by combining A1-standard services, transparency through its in-house RAWLS Essentials product line, and an innovative E2C (Experience-to-Consumer) approach. With Beyond Salon, the brand takes its legacy to the next level by elevating salon culture from transactional to experiential.

“The Beyond Salon range is built on a simple philosophy: privacy is luxury. Our flagship launch at Golf Course Road, Gurgaon is designed to set new benchmarks in how people experience grooming. We don't see this as just another salon – it is a space for wellness, therapy, and indulgence where every client feels special. RAWLS is here to transform how India views the salon industry – from basic services to premium lifestyle experiences,” said Pawan Aggarwal, Founder & MD, RAWLS Salon.

Adding to this vision, Nidhi Aggarwal, COO, RAWLS Salon, said:

“Our journey with RAWLS has always been about raising the bar of transparency and quality. With Beyond Salon, we are taking this commitment further. Every element has been carefully designed – from fully private cabins to curated RAWLS Essentials products – ensuring that our customers experience nothing short of excellence. This launch is about building trust, comfort, and world-class standards into everyday grooming.”

The grand launch on 24th August is more than just an opening – it is a milestone in RAWLS' growth story and a turning point for India's salon industry. With its Beyond Salon concept, RAWLS is set to establish luxury, privacy, and transparency as the new cornerstones of modern grooming experiences.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor