Razorleaf Corporation expands footprint with new office in Pune, India

, a leading PLM consulting and systems integrator, today announced the opening of Razorleaf Pvt Ltd, located in Pune, India, to support customers across Europe and North America as part of its 2022 growth strategy.

The India team expands Razorleaf's technical services to provide highly competitive PLM software development, integration, test automation and design automation services. The office will support various PLM platforms including Dassault Systemes, Aras, and Autodesk, Razorleaf's CLOVER platform, Manufacturing Suite for Aras, and 3dxtools.

"India offers an enormous talent pool and we are excited by the large number of highly skilled PLM professionals we have been able to identify and bring onboard to grow our global-support team," says Luc Van Hemelrijck, Director, Strategic Alliances, Razorleaf BV. "Having our own facilities in India will allow us to better control costs for our clients, world-wide, while maintaining the high level of quality we are known for providing."

"With economies and businesses growing throughout Europe and North America as the world comes out of the pandemic, good, skilled PLM professionals have become difficult to find," said Eric Doubell, CEO, Razorleaf. "Our clients are increasingly looking for ways to accelerate their PLM projects with access to more talented resources. Our investment in India is one of the ways we are working to satisfy these needs."

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, integration, design automation, and test automation services. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States and Europe, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit

