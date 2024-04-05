RBI launches new website and mobile application

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : The new website and mobile application of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was released on Friday by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The new website can be accessed using the URL https://website.rbi.org.in or through the QR code below.

The new mobile application of Reserve Bank of India can be downloaded from Play store for Android users and App Store for iOS users.

Users can also download the mobile application using the following QR code.

The existing website (https://rbi.org.in) will also be available simultaneously for some time.

