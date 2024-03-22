RBI meeting reviews economic outlook amid global challenges

Mumbai, March 22 The RBI's Central Board of Directors at a meeting held in Nagpur on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility.

The meeting under the Chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also discussed the Reserve Bank's activities including the progress made in digital payments, consumer education and awareness during the current accounting year 2023-24, according to an RBI statement.

The board also approved the Bank's budget for the accounting year 2024-25.

