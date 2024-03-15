RBI Reports $10 Billion Growth in India's Foreign Exchange Reserves

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Indian government has received positive news regarding the country's foreign exchange reserves. The latest figures released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicate a substantial increase in reserves, bolstering India's economic standing on the global stage.

As of March 8, 2024, India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $10 billion to reach $636.09 billion. This brings the reserves appealing close to the previous all-time high of $645 billion, with just a $9 billion difference. The RBI's data reveals that during this period, foreign exchange assets saw a notable increase of $8.12 billion, reaching $562.35 billion.

Furthermore, the reserves in gold also witnessed a significant uptick, rising by $2.29 billion to $50.71 billion. Additionally, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) increased by $31 million to $18.21 billion, while reserves at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) grew by $19 million to $4.81 billion.

The surge in foreign exchange reserves comes after a period of decline following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which led to a sharp increase in commodity prices. The RBI intervened to stabilize the rupee against the dollar, which impacted the reserves. It's worth noting that fluctuations in foreign exchange reserves often occur when the RBI intervenes to manage the domestic currency's value or prevent its diminishment against the dollar.

Overall, the significant increase in India's foreign exchange reserves signals resilience and stability in the country's economy, providing a positive backdrop as the nation prepares for upcoming elections.