RBI restores pre-pandemic time of money market trading

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said effective from April 18 it will restore the pre-pandemic timing of 9 am for money market trading opening from the current 10 am.

"The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. Subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020," the RBI said.

"With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am," the RBI said in a statement.

Timing for call/notice/term money market operation will be revised to 9 am to 3.30 pm from the existing 10 am to 3.30 pm.

The revised timing for the market repo in Government Securities will be 9 am to 2.30 pm from the current timing of 10 am to 2.30 pm. The timing for the tri-party repo in Government Securities will be revised to 9 am to 3 pm from the current 10 am to 3 pm.

The closing hours of all the operations remain the same. The opening timing is extended by one hour to 9 am from the current 10 am. The new timing will be applicable from April 18, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

