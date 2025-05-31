RBSE Class 10 Boards: PhysicsWallah Student Scores 99.8%, Three Others Above 99%

VMPL

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 31:Several students from PhysicsWallah (PW) have recorded strong performances in the RBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2025. Among them, Chanchal from Gopalgarh, Bharatpur has scored the highest marks with a score of 99.83%. Other top-performing students include Deepika from Weir with 99.67% and Avani Sharma from Sikar with 99.33%. These students have been a part of PW's online programs which have specifically been designed to support students preparing for Class 10th RBSE Board Examinations.

In total, four students from PhysicsWallah scored 99% and above, 51 students achieved 98% and over 250 students have secured 95% and above. Commenting on the results, Alakh Pandey, Teacher, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, "We congratulate all students who appeared for the exams and appreciate their effort. Class 10 board exams are an important academic milestone, laying the foundation for future studies and career choices. Our focus remains on providing structured learning support that helps students prepare effectively and stay on track. These results reflect steady progress toward that goal."

"I prepared for each subject by completing the syllabus chapterwise. PW's online classes made it easy to understand concepts. I used to attend classes at 5 am for Maths and these really helped me," said Chanchal talking about how she supplemented her learning.

This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examination. The strong performances by many students highlight the increasing importance of structured academic preparation and the growing role of online learning platforms in supporting student success. PhysicsWallah provides academic resources for students across India through a combination of digital platforms and offline centers.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

