Real Vision Homes Chairman, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, Honored with Global Icon Award at G20 Summit in Colombo

Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd’s Chairman, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, Conferred with Global Icon Award at G20 Initiative Summit in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12: Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd is delighted to announce that its visionary Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, has been awarded the prestigious Global Icon Award at the G20 Initiative Summit held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from November 21-24, 2023.

The G20 Initiative Summit, organized as part of the Global Economic Forum, was an exclusive gathering that brought together global leaders, policymakers, and industry visionaries. The summit featured a Global Leaders Summit, a Grand Award Function at Colombo Asia's Biggest Convention Hall, gala dinners with key cabinet ministers, and provided a unique opportunity for delegates to interact with influential leaders, fostering recognition on a global scale.

This year’s summit held particular significance as it commemorated the 200-year anniversary of the arrival of Indians to Sri Lanka. The United Nations expressed solidarity, acknowledging the contributions of the community while addressing the historic and ongoing challenges they face. The UN supported the community’s pursuit of recognition, justice, and equality, applauding government efforts to extend meaningful citizenship and ensure that no one is left behind. The hashtag #NAAM200 symbolized this commemoration.

Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, expressing his gratitude, stated, “It’s a great privilege to receive this award, especially in the midst of such a historic event. The exclusive invitation to the residence for high tea with Hon. Deshabandhu Karu Jayasuriya, the First Citizen of Sri Lanka, added a personal touch to the experience. His distinguished political career and leadership in various capacities reflect the shared values of our nations.”

Hon. Deshabandhu Karu Jayasuriya, Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, and esteemed guest at the summit, hosted an exclusive high tea at his residence. Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath shared this intimate setting with the First Citizen, gaining insights into the political landscape of Sri Lanka and reinforcing diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Hon. Deshabandhu Karu Jayasuriya, an influential figure in Sri Lankan politics, has held key positions such as Mayor of Colombo, Minister of Power and Energy, Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs, and Minister of Buddha Sasana, Public Administration, and Democratic Governance. He has been a Member of Parliament since 2001, representing the Gampaha District.

As Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Jayasuriya also serves as Chairman of the Constitutional Council and has made significant contributions to Sri Lanka’s diplomatic relations, having served as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany.

Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd congratulates Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath on this momentous achievement and looks forward to continuing its trajectory of success under his visionary leadership.

